ALBANY -- “I am the master of my fate, I am the captain of my soul” is the ending line of William Ernest Henley’s poem “Invictus.” But the choral piece based on that line will be the beginning for the Albany Chorale’s 2020-2021 season.
The choir will hold its final dress rehearsal on Monday ahead of the Thursday performance at Byne Memorial Baptist Church.
“It’s totally about overcoming things, and our soul is indomitable, and we can overcome this,” Chorale Director Travis Kern said. “It came to me: It is the antithesis of COVID-19. We can overcome this, too.”
The choir’s 2019-2020 season was cut short by the disease, which has claimed the lives of more than 180 Dougherty County residents and more than 210,000 across the nation.
“Invictus” tells of a person’s downfall, hitting rock bottom and ultimately triumphing, Kern said.
“I think that’s exactly a tale of the community and our country as well,” he said.
Since returning to practice in August, the choir has rehearsed in a completely new way. Singers are spaced apart, which provides some challenges.
“It has certainly been different,” Kern said. “It’s harder on the choir director because you have to listen from different places. It’s harder for the choir members. So far we haven’t had any problems.”
The choir’s reaction has been enthusiastic, he said, despite the pandemic.
“If you had told me at the beginning of August we would have had 30 dedicated people there every Monday night, I would have said you were lying,” Kern said. “But we’ve had 30 dedicated people there. They’re excited to sing.”
The choir will have plenty of space to keep a safe distance apart during their performance at Byne, said Marcy Martin, public relations chair for the choir. Audience members are encouraged to wear face masks for the concert.
The “Invictus” duet will be sung by sopranos Byrdon Fox and Bekah Ward.
Other concert selections include Alice Parker’s joyful hymn “God is Seen,” Hall Johnson’s arrangement of the spiritual “Ain’t Got Time to Die,” and from the award-winning musical “Purlie,” “Walk Him Up the Stairs.”
Soprano Traci Davis will sing the spiritual “City Called Heaven,” and soprano Amanda Latona will be featured in “El Dorado” by Jonathan Adams. The latter refers to the Spanish word first used by Spanish explorers and missionaries.
“It summoned up an image of a virginal, untouched Eden, an uncorrupted paradise of natural abundance,” said pianist MeriBeth Hillard, who will accompany the Chorale.
“We were determined to still be here and still be vibrant and bring chorale music to the community during difficult times,” Martin said. "We’ve also dedicated this concert to Sandra Yerby, a long-time Chorale member who passed away in August.”
There is no ticket charge for the 7 p.m. Thursday concert. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Chorale’s scholarship program for high school seniors planning to major in music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.