Albany church to hold third COVID-19 vaccination clinic

ALBANY – This special delivery is a bit on the unusual side, but the mail-in health screening kits that will be distributed during a Saturday COVID-19 clinic could end up saving some lives.
Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and the disease is predicted to claim more than 52,500 deaths this year.
For the third of eight vaccination clinics, the hosting St. Paul Baptist Church will offer the colon screening kits, which require the user to deposit a sample before mailing. The partnership that includes Albany State University, the Morehouse School of Medicine and Phoebe Putney Health Systems, will run from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the 2605 Sylvester Road location.
“We’re also in partnership with the Congress of National Black Churches, which is sending colon cancer kits,” church pastor the Rev. Calvin Rollins said. “I’m just so grateful for these blessings. God is blessing us to move forward. I’m just glad he has entrusted us with this project.”
During the first two vaccination clinics held Feb. 11 and 25, 148 individuals received shots. As was the case during the first two clinics, adults who get vaccinated receive $50 and children will get $75.
In addition, breakfast will be available at no cost as will fresh fruits and vegetables for participants to take home.
Saturday’s event also will feature a focus on breast cancer, said church member Debbye Williams, a member of the women’s group that will be in charge of the program. Speakers for a seminar on the topic will include Dr. Tamara C. Davis, a board-certified family nurse practitioner and breast cancer survivor Sharron Griffin.
“We will be giving uninsured women the opportunity to get free mammograms through the Phoebe Putney Cancer Center,” Williams said.
For an appointment or ride to the church, call (229) 869-2052.