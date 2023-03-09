Albany church to hold third COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The women of St. Paul Baptist Church will be in charge of the program for the Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinic, which will feature a seminar on breast cancer awareness.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – This special delivery is a bit on the unusual side, but the mail-in health screening kits that will be distributed during a Saturday COVID-19 clinic could end up saving some lives.

Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, and the disease is predicted to claim more than 52,500 deaths this year.

