ALBANY — The city of Albany was one of the worst-hit by the novel coronavirus during the pandemic, with poverty and preexisting conditions being among the factors that made it vulnerable. Now one the city’s oldest churches is looking to ensure that residents have continued access to COVID vaccinations.

Through a grant administered through Albany State University, St. Paul Baptist Church, located at 2605 Sylvester Road, will be providing much more than COVID shots every other Saturday through May 6. The inaugural vaccination clinic was Feb. 11 and on Saturday the church’s men’s ministry will provide a program that will include free haircuts and food for on-site and take-home consumption.

Tags