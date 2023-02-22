St. Paul Baptist Church will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics every other Saturday through May 6. The clinics also will offer flu shots, diabetes prevention and blood pressure checks as well as lunch and food giveaways and free haircuts on Saturday.
ALBANY — The city of Albany was one of the worst-hit by the novel coronavirus during the pandemic, with poverty and preexisting conditions being among the factors that made it vulnerable. Now one the city’s oldest churches is looking to ensure that residents have continued access to COVID vaccinations.
Through a grant administered through Albany State University, St. Paul Baptist Church, located at 2605 Sylvester Road, will be providing much more than COVID shots every other Saturday through May 6. The inaugural vaccination clinic was Feb. 11 and on Saturday the church’s men’s ministry will provide a program that will include free haircuts and food for on-site and take-home consumption.
Through the nearly $80,000 grant it will provide $50 to each adult and $75 to each child (5 through 18) who gets a vaccination at one of the clinics. The second clinic will be held from 3 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday and also include flu shots and screening for diabetes and blood pressure checks.
Individuals can make an appointment and request a ride to the church by calling (229) 869-2052, and a shot card and photo identification are required.
The effort grew out of a partnership with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in a program that encouraged black males to seek testing and treatment for prostate cancer. A number of area churches were involved in that program funded through the Morehouse School of Medicine.
“They came back to us and asked if we were interested; they wanted to know if we wanted to apply for a grant to work with COVID,” said St. Paul pastor the Rev. Calvin Rollins.
After members of the church health ministry responded in the affirmative the church applied for the funds.
The first clinic in February also included CPR training and a defibrillator demonstration.
“Each one is going to be different,” Rollins said.
For the first clinic 61 received vaccinations on a rainy and windy day, he said, so an expected balmy Saturday could bring in even more, he said.
While COVID sickened several members of the congregation, no one died, Rollins said. However, the disease did have a devastating impact on the community.
“I work at a funeral home,” he said. “I got to see first hand, so many deaths from COVID. So many people lost, so many deaths. (For) some of those families it was three or four.
“Whatever we can do to assist, I’d like to do here at St. Paul. When God asked me to come here to this sanctuary, I wanted to try to prevent (disease), to try to help people be informed.”
The city of Albany has some serious health issues, including trailing only Atlanta in the percentage of residents impacted by HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard told a group of the church congregation gathered on Wednesday. The 31705 zip code that includes all of the city and Dougherty County, with the exception of Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, has other problems that impact health, the commissioner said.
“Most of your systemic problems in east Albany are (due to) poverty, low income, the AIDS virus, hypertension and diabetes,” he said. “I represent one of the poorest wards in the city, and it’s 95 percent black.
“Of the 568 who died of COVID, the majority of those who died are in the 31701 and 31705 zip codes. Sixty % (were) black males and females.”
Howard encouraged the church to spread the word in the community about avoiding highly processed and heavily salted foods.
“I’m so appreciative of what this church is doing, but we’ve got to go outside the walls of the church.
The church also received an additional $5,000 toward the program on Wednesday as former Lt. Gov. Mark Taylor made a donation from the Fred Taylor Co. along with Interstate Warehouse Services and Interstate Nationalease.
“We support prevention and we as a company have fought the battle to encourage people to be vaccinated against the COVID virus,” Taylor said during an interview following the presentation. “The work this church is doing in this community in encouraging vaccination and preventing disease is important. As companies, we support community partnerships.”