Albany city budget contains spending to ensure "survivability" of communications system

ALBANY -- With an eye toward eliminating a potential vulnerability in its communications system, the city of Albany is looking to provide a backup to what could be described as the nerve system for both Albany and Dougherty County governments.
While there are multiple points around the city where data are stored, the system is tied together at one site, the former location of the city’s utilities offices at 207 Pine Ave.
A disaster such as a weather event or fire that affects the data hub there would bring much of government operations to a standstill, said Stephen Collier, assistant city manager for utilities administration.
“If that site goes down, communications go down,” Steven Carter, the chief information officer for Albany and Dougherty County, said. “We can’t get on the internet; we can’t make phone calls. If something detrimental happens to that (site), our ability to communicate with the outside world ceases to exist.”
It also would have an impact on the public. Residents would be unable to pay a utility bill in person because staff would not be able to access billing or other information about accounts.
The proposed Albany budget contains about $900,000 to create a second hub, the cost based on the latest estimate the city has received. Plans are to locate that facility in a parking lot behind the downtown Judicial Building.
The proposed budget estimates utility fund revenues of $166 million for the 2020-2021 budget year and expenses of $161.79 million.
While the city provides internet services to residential and business customers, the idea behind providing the backup is not related to those services, Carter said.
“Even if we don’t have any customers and this went down, we would be in trouble,” he said. “The decisive factor is there is a vulnerability we need to take care of.
“The fiber network grew out of necessity. Several years ago, when they started doing this, they were probably planning to do something (like this), but that never happened.”
The ultimate goal is to provide “survivability” if there is a catastrophic event that damages or destroys the hub. Albany and Dougherty County are no strangers to weather events and within just the last four years have gotten a crash course in how a disaster can shut down large areas and sever communications and services for days or weeks.
“I don’t want anyone to believe this is not something we have planned for,” Carter said. “It is not spur of the moment. We’ve done our due diligence. We’re proposing, in our professional capacity, what we think is the best option going forward.”
The Albany City Commission will vote on the proposed budget, which goes into effect on July 1, later this month.
