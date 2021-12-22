ALBANY — Members of a Radium Springs Road church disappointed in a vote approving an alcohol sales license at a nearby convenience store said they will continue their struggle at the polls.
After the Albany City Commission approved a license for beer and wine package sales at the 2121 SAI Sonee 1 location, church members gathered in the lobby outside the meeting room, where the Rev. Leon Gardner offered words of encouragement.
Commissioners B.J. Fletcher, Matt Fuller, Bob Langstaff and Chad Warbington, along with Mayor Bo Dorough, voted in favor of the license. Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young voted in opposition.
Church members held signs inside the meeting room prior to the vote. The group also appeared at an earlier meeting during which commissioners discussed the alcohol license.
“We feel the decision made was not the correct one,” church member Jackie Johnson said during an interview following the vote. “They did not take into consideration the objections we had.”
While the location met the city’s requirements in terms of proximity to schools and houses of worship, it is not a good fit for the area, said Johnson, who noted there are some 10 bars, liquor stores and other outlets that sell alcohol on the road.
“The issue was selling alcohol in the establishment so close to our church and the condition of the building,” Jackson said. “We are pro-business. We were just opposing another alcohol establishment here.
“There’s so much crime in Albany. There’s so many lives that are being affected. It’s a direct result of alcohol, in my opinion.”
During discussion about the store, commissioners heard that the building had been damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018 and lies in a flood plain.
Alluding to Fletcher’s loss in a December runoff election, Jackson, who lives in northeast Albany and attends the southeast Albany church, said the decision could galvanize voters.
“The commissioners tonight did not hear our voice,” she said. “They voted to allow another alcohol license. My question to them, considering the condition of this building, would you approve this in your neighborhood?
“Tonight, we wanted them to know it’s not right. We’ll take it to the polls, and we will remember. We’ve got to vote for people who will hear our voice.”
Asked about his Tuesday vote, Warbington said during a Wednesday telephone interview that it’s not the government’s job to legislate morality. He also contrasted the convenience store to the nearby Sand Trap Lounge, which has an occupancy rating for up to 1,000 and, he said, accounts for a high volume of calls for police and has a bigger negative impact on the neighborhood.
“It’s always been a convenience store,” he said of the location approved. “You have to look at it and consider, is it better for it to be blighted and vacant or put to use. It’s a convenience store, it’s where you stop and get gas.
“Their business model is gas, food, drinks, snacks, and alcohol is a small part of their business model.”
While some of those who voiced opposition were genuinely concerned, Warbington said he feels some commissioners are politicizing the issue.
“I don’t know why (there is) the negativity, the idea that anybody who sells alcohol is evil and wrong,” he said. “We’re there to listen. We’re not there to stir the pot. That’s not our role as commissioners.
“I have my own beliefs and convictions, but it’s not the government’s role to restrict those freedoms as long as you’re obeying the law.”
Commissioners also granted blanket approval to 207 additional alcohol licenses up for an annual vote during the meeting.
