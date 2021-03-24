Albany City Commission approves consolidation garbage service under private vendor in 4-3 vote

ALBANY -- Nagging questions about privatizing Albany’s residential garbage collection were answered on Tuesday, although not to everyone’s satisfaction, ahead of a narrow vote to allow a private contractor to take over a route now serviced by city workers.
Over a two-week period, several Albany City Commission members had questioned the legality of awarding the contract to Concrete Enterprises to pick up household garbage east of Slappey Boulevard, the impact on city employees who work in solid waste collection and the potential for a catastrophe if the private firm’s performance does not meet expectations.
Concrete Enterprises, which began collecting a route serving about 11,500 addresses west of Slappey Boulevard on Oct. 1, 2020, will begin collecting on the east side on July 1. Including households with multiple containers, there are a total of about 12,500 individual containers on the westside route.
The company was the lowest among three bids considered by the commission at $26.48 per container. AmWaste submitted a bid of $31.49 per container, and the third bid from Green For Life came in at $32.
City staff had estimated that hiring additional city employees and purchasing equipment to cover the west side would boost the price per container to $41.28 per month.
At the time, commissioners unanimously approved the Concrete Enterprise’s proposal in August, the city had received bid packages for residential collection for the entire city as well as that for service only on the west side.
The company agreed to pick up for the first year for the same price per container as the previous vendor, with a balloon payment of $369,000 due at the end of the 12 months if its service meets expectations. Including the balloon payment, the company would receive a total of about $3.27 million for the first year.
The eastside route would bring the total number of customers for the company to 21,625, and the contract for the east side would total about $3 million, said Yvette Fields, director of the city’s Central Services Department.
During a March 16 commission work session at which the topic came up, some commissioners questioned whether awarding the second route to Concrete Enterprises amounted to a “no-bid contract.”
That was not the case because the bidding process included both options, Fields told commissioners on Tuesday.
“We were trying to be proactive because this has come up in the past,” she said during a Wednesday telephone interview of the question of consolidating collection under a single private contractor. “We bid the whole thing. Everything was above board.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, Finance Director Derrick Brown told commissioners that in 2020, the route on the east side lost $469,000, representing the difference in the cost of collection versus revenue brought in to the city.
The option of consolidating the route came to the commission’s attention after the Albany Utility Board made that recommendation after considering the costs of new trucks and equipment. To continue the service, the city was looking at an investment of about $2.8 million to provide the same level of technology employed by Concrete Enterprises.
One issue the city has dealt with is the theft of containers, at a cost of about $50 each, and an equal amount spent per service call to replace them or make pickups that were not made during the regular route, Assistant City Manager Ken Stock told commissioners earlier during the process.
The equipment under consideration would have included microchips on containers that would allow workers to locate them.
On Tuesday, Stock said that there are a total of 17 positions in residential solid waste collection, of which there are eight currently vacant. In all, there are 93 open positions in departments he manages.
“That’s the same as when I arrived 15 months ago,” he said.
The employees in solid waste will have the opportunity to transition to other positions within the Public Works Department, which has 42 vacant positions, or transition to the private firm.
Still, Mayor Bo Dorough said on Wednesday he was concerned about the impact of cutting 17 positions from city staff.
Dorough and Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young voted against extending the contract to the east side, with Commissioners Matt Fuller, B.J. Fletcher, Bob Langstaff and Chad Warbington voting in favor.
The mayor also said that if Concrete Enterprises or a future private contractor is not providing satisfactory service, the city would not be able to mobilize its forces to collect garbage to pick up the slack if it liquidates its equipment and eliminates the service entirely.
“I don’t think it’s prudent for the city to totally abandon the responsibility of household garbage,” he said during a Wednesday telephone interview.
Howard said he was “perplexed” that the proposal was made due to the recommendation from the board that regulates utilities.
The conversation that led to that recommendation came over the course of several meetings last year, said Dorough, who chairs the board. Dorough voted against the recommendation, with three on that board voting in favor and one abstention.
“The reason I’m voting no is since I’ve been around, Public Works has picked up the trash on the east side for over 50 years,” he said. “I think this would be a step in the wrong direction.
“At the same time, I am of the opinion … that when you outsource, or any city outsources a lot of departments, you’re not going to get the same bang for your buck.”
Concrete Enterprises will be ready to take over the eastside route by July, company co-owner Jason Wiggins said during a Wednesday telephone interview.
“We’re excited,” he said. “We’re ordering equipment as we speak. We’re a local company.”
Wiggins also disputed claims that city employees who come aboard the privately owned business would suffer financially. The company plans to hire 25 to 30 additional workers for the new route.
“Every one of those employees will have (health) insurance provided by the company as well as a 401(k) and a very competitive wage,” Wiggins said.
The company has a contract with a minority-owned firm that has about a third of the westside route -- about 3,800 containers -- and the firm will have about an equal number east of Slappey Boulevard.
That company also provides health insurance and a 401(k) to employees, Wiggins said.
“We’re very confident our service to the city of Albany will continue to give us the contract,” he said. “Longevity is what we’re interested in. We’re interested in the next 15 to 20 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.