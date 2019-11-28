Albany City Commission approves hiring of new assistant city manager

ALBANY – The CEO of a natural gas trucking company has been tapped to be the next assistant city manager for the city of Albany. The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved the recommendation to hire Kenneth Stock, who heads NG Advantage.
Stock will replace long-time Albany employee Phil Roberson, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Stock, of Nashua, N.H., also has experience as an electrical engineer, as a general manager of public utilities in Geneseo, Ill., and of a wind energy company, Affinity Wind.
Commissioners voted unanimously to confirm City Manager Sharon Subadan’s recommendation. Prior to the regular commission session, commissioners discussed Stock’s employment during a session closed to the public during which they also considered a land purchase.
Georgia Open Meetings Laws allow government entities to discuss personnel, land purchases and sales, and pending litigation in private.
“He is extraordinarily experienced, especially in utilities,” Subadan said of Stock during an interview following the regular meeting.
Stock was one of two finalists selected after city administration conducted interviews of applicants.
“He was overwhelmingly the choice,” Subadan said. “We’re excited. I feel really blessed we found someone with utility experience.”
Roberson, who worked for the city for 45 years, will retire Jan. 10. He started as a laborer in the Street Division, worked his way up to street superintendent in 1992 and was named Public Works director in 1999.
He was promoted to assistant city manager in 2014.
“We’re going to miss Phil terribly,” Subadan said.
Subadan will negotiate details of Stock’s employment, such as salary, if he accepts the position, City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said during a Wednesday interview.
“His experience, everything that the mayor and commission said we need to have over the next 10 years down the road, that is what he brings,” Fletcher said. “We are very fortunate to have someone of his caliber.”