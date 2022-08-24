ALBANY — Funding provided for two recreation facilities’ renovation projects means planning work can proceed as the city looks to make extensive improvements in parks and gyms across the city.

The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved allocation of $3.2 million of special-purpose local-option sales tax funds for Driskell Park, which will get new additions to the interior and exterior. Another $6.35 million approved for a new Bill Henderson Gym facility as well as exterior additions also will come from SPLOST funds.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.