Albany City Commissioner Demetrius Young, right, speaking with City Attorney Nathan Davis, suggested capping spending on recreational facilities at $5 million to ensure an equal share of funding during the commission’s Tuesday meeting.
ALBANY — Funding provided for two recreation facilities’ renovation projects means planning work can proceed as the city looks to make extensive improvements in parks and gyms across the city.
The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved allocation of $3.2 million of special-purpose local-option sales tax funds for Driskell Park, which will get new additions to the interior and exterior. Another $6.35 million approved for a new Bill Henderson Gym facility as well as exterior additions also will come from SPLOST funds.
The vote on approval was unanimous, but Commissioner Demetrius Young expressed concern about the sharp increase in the price tag.
Earlier the commission decided to build a new building at Henderson due to the aging condition of the current building and because it is located in a flood zone. Renovating it would require extensive protective measures.
Young advocated for a cap for park projects of $5 million to ensure that there is sufficient money for additional projects in the future.
Both of the projects on Tuesday’s agenda are located in his Ward VI, and his proposal would have reduced money available at the Henderson facility.
In an email sent prior to the meeting on Tuesday to fellow commissioners and The Albany Herald, Young outlined his reasoning.
The first items he listed were fairness and focus.
“As I have mentioned in previous meetings, I am proposing a more equitable spending plan for the (four) major recreational properties in the city’s inventory,” he said in the email. “As we all know, citizens have always expressed displeasure at how money appears to be spent inequitably in different neighborhoods. This would show that the commission has made a commitment to equitable spending across the city.
“Setting equitable spending levels will greatly focus and narrow the endless choices and options based on the money we allocate rather than having the price keep inflating because someone wants to add/change something.”
Young also listed urgency, adding that all of the major facilities should get upgrades as soon as possible rather than three or four years down the road.
Before the vote, Mayor Bo Dorough said that his hope is to address all of the facilities.
“These are two facilities in our entire inventory,” he said. “When these two are finished, we’re going to move forward (with others).”
On Wednesday, Young said he is concerned with the prospect of changes that could delay the beginning of the work and the possible delay to future projects.
“We could very well be looking at another three or four years on these recreational centers that didn’t get funded (Tuesday),” he said. “I guess we’ll just have to take the mayor at his word on these other recreational facilities.”
Using SPLOST money, federal COVID-relief money and an allocation provided through U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, the city could fund all four projects, the commissioner said.
The work at Henderson and Driskell is definitely needed as those facilities date back to the 1970s and 1980s, Commissioner Chad Warbington said during a Wednesday telephone interview.
The end results will be exciting, and he encouraged churches, the YMCA and other community groups to help provide additional programs at the facilities.
“It’s not just about the gym,” Warbington said. “It’s about the outside as well. It’ll have all the modern considerations, Wi-Fi, everything that you expect in the year 2022. Both of these buildings will have that.”
Outdoor improvements will include walking tracks, a feature the city is looking to install at as many parks as possible, he said.
