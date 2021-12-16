ALBANY — After taking a pause while awaiting results of municipal elections, the Albany City Commission made their selection of interim City Manager Steven Carter as the new permanent chief of operations on Thursday.
Carter was confirmed on a 5-2 vote after serving nine months in the temporary role following the departure of Sharon Subadan, who resigned in March after she accepted the county administrator’s job in Douglas County.
Commissioners approved the contract for Carter that set his annual salary at $200,000, the same amount Subadan was earning at the time she left. The newly approved city manager, who was identified as the sole finalist for the jobs two weeks ago, also will receive a $12,000 signing bonus.
The contract also includes allowances for a car and cellphone, Commissioner Jon Howard, who voted in opposition to Carter’s hiring along with Commissioner Demetrius Young, said after the meeting.
Howard said he wishes Carter success but had hoped the commission would have considered additional candidates. About 50 applicants submitted applications during a nationwide search, from which the contractor hired to conduct the process submitted about 10 to the commission for consideration.
“I just think we need to go in a different direction in leadership,” Howard said. “I mean, we have some challenges in this city. I was in favor of looking at someone that has no contact with the city. Sometimes outside people can see more than we can see in the city.”
Still, access for Carter will mean success for the city, the Ward I commissioner said.
“As I said in my statement, I will be like a cheerleader to support him in moving this city in the right direction,” Howard said. “While I did not vote for him, I’m going to support him.”
Prior to assuming the interim role, Carter was one of two assistant city managers. He had served as the city’s chief information officer in the Technology and Communications Department before assuming the assistant city manager position. He was selected CIO from a pool of 22 applicants.
Carter, a military veteran, also has worked in government in other cities.
“Definitely, your staff and yourself have filled the gap” since Subadan’s departure, Commissioner Chad Warbington said to Carter during the meeting. “I look forward to a more permanent status moving forward.”
Young told commissioners that his main opposition to voting to approve Carter was that two new commissioners who will begin serving four-year terms in January did not have a chance to weigh in.
Commissioners Matt Fuller, who did not seek re-election, B.J. Fletcher, who lost in a December runoff to the incoming Vilnis “Dip” Gaines, voted to approve the contract.
“My primary reason is I didn’t feel an outgoing commission should be voting for a city (manager) with whom they will not be working,” Young said.
