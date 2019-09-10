Albany City Commission approves sewage improvements, alcohol licenses

ALBANY – The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved nearly $800,000 for sewage system repairs.
The $759,364 contract with POPCO of Sylvester will rehabilitate two sewage lift stations.
In other business, commissioners:
♦ Approved the creation of a 2020 U.S. Census complete count committee to ensure a more accurate count of the city and county’s population;
♦ Approved an alcohol license for liquor, beer and wine consumption for Zamudio’s Restaurant of Albany at 2610 Gillionville Road;
♦ Approved an alcohol license transfer of ownership for package sales for Lighthouse Liquor at 2810 Old Dawson Road;
♦ Requested that the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission review and make recommendations concerning the city’s Old Northside District overlay;
♦ Approved the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport disadvantaged business enterprise program through 2023.