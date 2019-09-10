Albany City Commission approves sewage improvements, alcohol licenses
ALBANY – The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved nearly $800,000 for sewage system repairs.

The $759,364 contract with POPCO of Sylvester will rehabilitate two sewage lift stations.

In other business, commissioners:

♦ Approved the creation of a 2020 U.S. Census complete count committee to ensure a more accurate count of the city and county’s population;

♦ Approved an alcohol license for liquor, beer and wine consumption for Zamudio’s Restaurant of Albany at 2610 Gillionville Road;

♦ Approved an alcohol license transfer of ownership for package sales for Lighthouse Liquor at 2810 Old Dawson Road;

♦ Requested that the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission review and make recommendations concerning the city’s Old Northside District overlay;

♦ Approved the Southwest Georgia Regional Airport disadvantaged business enterprise program through 2023.

