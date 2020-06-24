ALBANY -- Albany city commissioners on Tuesday approved a new two-year contract for City Manager Sharon Subadan during a meeting in which commissioners also requested a performance review and boosting the pay of the city’s lowest-paid employees.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the $200,000 contract for Subadan, which also includes a 12 percent contribution to a retirement fund and a $500 monthly car allowance. The contract does not increase compensation for Subadan, who had worked without a contract for two years.
A renewal of Subadan’s contract was on the first agenda of the incoming commission in 2020, but with three new members of the seven-member body having just been sworn in at that meeting, commissioners took no action. Several commissioners at that time requested a six-month period in which to evaluate Subadan’s performance.
“I think this is of the utmost importance to have clarity today,” Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington, who was one of the new members of the commission, along with Mayor Bo Dorough and Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young, said. “Any kind of ambiguity is no good. Whatever ambiguity was out there for the last two years, that ends with this contract.”
Subadan, who has served in the position since June 2015, has been working without a contract since January 2018.
The new contract provides stability for commissioners, as well as the public and city employees, Warbington said.
“We did say that coming out of this contract we are going to do a formal evaluation, within the next 30 days, I anticipate,” Warbington said.
The evaluation process will give commissioners the opportunity to communicate with Subadan about what their priorities and expectations are going forward, Young said.
“This contract represents something we as a board ought to do out of professional courtesy and professionalism,” he said. “In the light she has gone nearly two years without a contract, I think it is proper and professional to give her a contract.”
With the status of the top city employee settled, Commissioner Jon Howard asked that the city examine the pay of employees at the lower end of the pay scale, including those custodians and employees who work in recreation and garbage collection.
In the budget approved on Tuesday, the board approved a 6 percent pay increase for many sworn police officers, with that salary increase applying to officers from the rank of major down. Firefighters also were among the employees who were identified as needing a pay increase in the future.
“Over the next six months I would like you (Subadan) and (Finance Director) Derrick (Brown) to come back with a study of our pay scale,” Howard said. “I think we need to be very fair. If we are going to give raises, I think we need to look at the bottom of it -- getting these people up.
“When you look at the garbage, the custodial people, I would hope in your budget you look at the little man.”
The budget approved Tuesday provides a 2.3 percent cost of living adjustment to levels 1 through 10 on the city’s pay scale, Dorough said. There seems to be a “disparity,” however between senior management salaries and “the people we have on the front line.”
“It has been said our firefighters make less than some of our surrounding areas,” Dorough said. “I would be willing to address that in the next fiscal year.”
