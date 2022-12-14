ALBANY -- In its final planned meeting of the year, the Albany City Commission voted to use half of the second $10 million installment of American Rescue Plan funding for ongoing work on the city's Combined Sewer System project.
Commission action included:
-- Authorizing a change order for overrun contract items for the Magnolia Street Sidewalk Project (SPLOST VII funding) in the amount of $115,057.20. The conditions of existing driveways and utilities required additional construction to accomplish the project. The original contract quantities estimated replacing about 10 existing concrete driveways. The conditions of the existing concrete driveways required replacement of an area that is approximately 40 driveways in size. The location of existing business driveways within the city right-of-way contributed significantly to the additional concrete driveway work.
The Commission passed the resolution in a unanimous vote.
-- The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law on March 11, 2021. From this act, the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program made $20,398,505 available to the city. The first tranche, $10,199,252.50, was received in June 2021. These funds have been committed to the Combined Sewer System project, which has a current estimated cost of $132,000,000. The second tranche, $10,199,252.50, was received in June 2022. At a retreat held September 24-26, a consensus was reached to commit these funds to:
o CSS -- $5,199,252.50
o Housing -- $2,000,000
o Recreation/Turner Gym -- $2,000,000
o Albany Herald Building -- $1,000,000
The Commission passed the resolution in a unanimous vote.
-- Passing a resolution requesting the Dougherty County Commission accept the Albany City Commission's offer for distribution of LOST Proceeds.
The Commission passed the resolution in a unanimous vote.