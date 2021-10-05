Albany City Commission considers vacant property registry

It could cost you under a policy now being considered by the Albany City Commission.
Under the vacant property registration proposal presented to commissioners during a Tuesday work session, owners of vacant structures and foreclosed properties would pay a $100 registration fee. The properties would be compiled in a list.
Property owners who fail to register could be fined up to $1,000 under the proposal.
“This is primarily a code-enforcement tool,” Paul Forgey, the Albany-Dougherty County Planning Services director, told commissioners. “It gives contact information for code enforcement issues.”
In addition to making it easier to get in touch with absentee owners when a property requires maintenance, the proposed policy also would assist neighborhood watch groups, Forgey said. Another possible benefit is that property owners would have an incentive to fix up and rent properties to reduce the time a property is vacant.
“It’s one tool in the tool box to fight blight, and it’s a minor one,” Forgey said.
The city’s Quality of Life Task Force has requested that the commission consider the program.
Companies are available to develop a database of properties, Forgey said. Among those are one that would pocket $75 per property, with the city receiving $25.
“We don’t have to do anything to implement the program,” he said.
Absentee landlords are a bigger issue, Commissioner Demetrius Young said after hearing the proposal.
“I don’t think you can make an argument that vacancy is an issue in and of itself,” he said. “The AWOL landlords are the ones who are definitely going to participate.”
Forgey also gave presentations on a $3.9 million grant approved for health education to improve the COVID-19 vaccination rate and to make the city more resilient during future health emergencies and a recommendation to designate the law offices of the late civil rights attorney C.B. King as a historic landmark.
The commission is scheduled to vote on the three proposals later this month.
