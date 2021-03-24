ALBANY -- The question of who will pick up the reins to run the city of Albany while a search is on for a permanent city manager could be answered by the end of the week.
The Albany City Commission is scheduled to interview two candidates from among current employees to fill in after the departure of City Manager Sharon Subadan, City Attorney Nathan Davis said.
“We’re having a meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to go into executive session to interview individuals for the interim position,” Davis said during a Wednesday telephone interview.
Commissioners discussed hiring an interim replacement for Subadan, who was selected last week as county administrator in Douglas County, during a closed session following Tuesday night’s regular board meeting.
The last day on the job for Subadan, who has served as city manager since 2015, is April 18.
Davis said he could not give the names of the candidates under consideration for the interim position.
Georgia law allows city and county government officials to close sessions to the public to discuss personnel, sale and acquisition of property, and pending litigation.
The commission has announced plans to regroup Friday at 2 p.m., during which time the board will discuss, and possibly vote on, an interim replacement for Siubadan..
“We could make the decision on Friday if the commissioners are ready to do that,” Mayor Bo Dorough said in a telephone interview Wednesday.
During the Tuesday meeting, Dorough and Davis brought up the possibility of enlisting a national firm to identify potential candidates to interview for the permanent position.
“I don’t think there’s going to be any difficulty during the transition period,” Dorough said. “We have department heads who are in charge of the departments.”
Davis, who has been on hand during several transition periods, said there is no rule of thumb for how long the process could take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.