Albany City Commission deals another blow to solar farm in south Albany

ALBANY — Developers of a proposed solar-generation installation in south Albany were turned down for a second time on Tuesday as Albany City Commission deadlocked on a rezoning request needed for it to move forward.
Commissioners Jon Howard and Roger Marietta were joined by Mayor Dorothy Hubbard in voting to deny the request to rezone about 25 acres of a 74-acre property near Augusta Drive to an AG (agricultural-use) designation. Commissioners B.J. Fletcher, Matt Fuller and Bob Langstaff voted to approve rezoning.
A separate question of a special permit for the solar farm was not addressed because it was a moot point without first rezoning the property from various residential zoning designations to AG.
The property currently is planted in pine trees.
Prior to the vote, would-be neighbors of the solar farm spoke out in opposition.
“The majority of the residents of Country Club (Estates) do not want a solar farm,” Dianne Wright told commissioners. “We will fight for our ecosystem. We like to watch all the animals in the neighborhood.”
Rural areas are more suited to such developments, she said.
Another speaker said deer are a common sight in the area and that it is a neighborhood where children can play in the streets.
“Our present day ecosystem is exactly what we want, and we want it to remain that way,” Wright said.
Based on previous experience, Langstaff said neighbors could find themselves with something worse than a solar power facility if the landowner is not allowed to proceed with the development.
About 12 acres of the site are zoned as Commercial-Residential, or CR, which would allow for the development of an apartment complex, planning officials told commissioners. That amount of land would be sufficient to place up to 851 apartments, and the development would not take any approval from the commission.
The owner has stated he would not develop the property further for the 30-year life of the solar farm.
“I guess my fear is with the people who spoke tonight,” Langstaff said. “I don’t know how long it will take before the ‘CR’ becomes apartments. It could be six months. It could be 30 years.”
Steve Chiariello, of Inman Solar of Atlanta, which planned to sell power generated to Georgia Power from the farm, said only about 12 acres of the 74 would contain solar panels. There would be at least a 75-foot buffer between the edges of the property and also pine trees surrounding the panels.
“What is there now is quite dense with vegetation,” he said.
Howard said he is concerned with the rapid pace of solar farms springing up in the region, particularly in Brooks and Mitchell counties. He requested that City Attorney Nathan Davis explore the possibility of placing a ban on solar projects in the city until the commission can draft an ordinance that addresses citing such developments.
“The reason I’m concerned is there are two in my ward,” Howard said.
Fletcher said she has had a number of calls from people on both sides of the issue.
“It’s almost a matter of peace and quiet through solar panels and pine trees and peace and quiet of 851 apartment units that can be put in that space,” she said.
Commissioners had denied a rezoning request by Inman in June in order to accommodate the solar farm.