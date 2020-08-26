Albany City Commission eliminates meeting time-limit rule

ALBANY — The Albany City Commission can continue work sessions without looking at the clock again after a measure was approved on Tuesday allowing the meetings to go beyond the 3.5-hour mark.
Commissioners voted 6-1 to allow the sessions to extend beyond noon. Since taking office in January, Mayor Bo Dorough has questioned the time limit for the meetings that begin at 8:30 a.m.
The commission’s Policy and Procedure Committee apparently adopted the rule in 2003, and a 2004 vote by the commission to overturn the rule failed.
The work sessions sometimes go beyond time, but in those instances votes have been taken to extend the meetings by 15 or 30 minutes, as needed.
Commissioner Bob Langstaff, who cast the vote against the rule change, said that the change could lead to even lengthier meetings.
“I’d rather the default would be we end by noon and extend it if necessary, otherwise there’s no end to the talking,” he said. “My discussion would be we (extend) the time beyond that time every time” as necessary.
The commission has held virtual meetings since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus. Prior to that time, meetings tended to last longer than is currently the case as the sessions often included comment periods for members of the public to address the commission.
“That’s been a matter of some discussion,” Dorough said of the time limit rule. “Contrary to what some people might say, I’m not committed to staying here as long as possible. I do think we need to stay here long enough to do the people’s business.”
In other business on Tuesday commissioners approved proceeding with renovation of the 211 N. Jefferson St. Pace Building for use as an employee health clinic.
Commissioners will wait for budget estimates before making a decision on expanding the project to include moving other city functions to the location. Commissioners previously have discussed moving the city’s computer server room and risk management employees to the site.
The renovation had a $1 million budget, of which $265,000 was spent on acquisition, and city personnel served as the general contractors for the project.
