ALBANY -- In the wake of nationwide protests following the Memorial Day killing of a Minneapolis, Minn., man, the Albany City Commission is looking to address issues raised during discussions that have arisen since that fatal encounter.
During a Tuesday work session, commissioners heard from community members and Police Chief Police Michael Persley.
Albany State University professor James Pratt, who was an Albany mayoral candidate in 2019, advocated for the hiring of two psychologists and two social workers initially to assist police on calls that require a different approach and resources than those at the disposal of patrol officers on the streets.
Pratt also suggested that the city conduct a study using data to map out more effective policing strategies for Albany. While awaiting results of the study, which could cost $2 million or more, Pratt suggested hiring those four positions using public safety funds and funds confiscated from gang-related activities.
Domestic violence is a call to which police frequently respond, but for which they are not necessarily the best resource, Pratt said.
“Police aren’t trained to do some things,” he said. “(You need) someone who is trained at de-escalation rather than take both to jail or leave them in that situation. It really looks at building networks and relationships of trust rather than jail for doing something deviant.”
Pratt also spoke against placing additional precincts in neighborhoods, which creates more interaction between the public and police, and community policing, which he said has been shown to lead to increased levels of incarceration.
The term “defund the police,” which has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, is an idea that dates back decades and refers to some of the strategies he related, Pratt said.
“Defunding the police is about using data to identify the (factors) that cause crime,” which can include racism and lack of access to mental health care, he said. “Defund the police is all about hiring the right people to do the job.”
Mayor Bo Dorough requested that Persley give a report to the commission in 60 to 90 days, an idea backed by other commissioners.
Persley said that some of the practices that have been questioned in other cities are not an issue as they are prohibited in Albany, including using choke holds and “hobbling,” which is the method of control used by the officer in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“There is annual training in cultural awareness (that) covers racial profiling,” he said.
In addition, Dorough said, officers should undergo training in how to de-escalate situations and that teach use of force as the last resort.
The city’s 2020-2021 budget includes funding for 90 cameras, which would equip all of the department’s officers. The bid package also includes a license plate reader.
Addressing questions about the budget, Persley said that the department is short about 30 entry-level patrol officers, with nine hired and enrolled in the police academy. The department also has six unfilled city positions in the joint city-county Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit and is down seven positions in the Gang Task Force.
A proposed 6% pay increase, which would apply to officers at the ranks of major and below, is one tool that will help attract officers and keep them in the department once employed, he said.
One area where Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said there could be improvement is informing the public about some of the department’s policies. Fletcher also said she supports body cameras and hiring counselors.
“Is there a possibility we could look at getting this out to the public -- the policies?” she said. “I think it would help on some things that come up .Could we get these on our website and out to the public?”
