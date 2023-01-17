Requests for alcohol licenses at six dollar stores draw

From left, Albany City Commissioners Jon Howard, Jalen Johnson and Vilnis Gaines and City Manager Steven Carter listen to a speaker during a Tuesday commission work session.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – After previous moves to temporarily halt new alcohol licenses in Albany fell flat, a slew of requests from Family Dollar stores seems to be building for the “m” word.

During discussion on Tuesday about the license requests for six locations for package sales of beer and wine, several Albany City Commission members expressed reservations about the proposal from the discount chain store.

