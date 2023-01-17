ALBANY – After previous moves to temporarily halt new alcohol licenses in Albany fell flat, a slew of requests from Family Dollar stores seems to be building for the “m” word.
During discussion on Tuesday about the license requests for six locations for package sales of beer and wine, several Albany City Commission members expressed reservations about the proposal from the discount chain store.
Previously, Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young, voicing concern about the proliferation of establishments that sell alcohol, have pushed for a 90-day pause on issuing new licenses. Their argument has centered around the potential of increased crime, particularly domestic and juvenile violence, and health problems they say are linked to alcohol consumption.
Their request never gained approval, but on Tuesday Commissioners Jalen Johnson and Chad Warbington also raised concerns.
“Before we issue six licenses in distressed neighborhoods that we can’t take back, I think maybe we need to consider a moratorium,” Mayor Bo Dorough said.
The stores under consideration, which are scheduled for a vote next week, are located at 211 S. Slappey Blvd., 301 E. Oglethorpe Blvd., 110 Cordele Road, 1031 W. Gordon Ave., 1502 Radium Springs Road and 1000 N. Slappey Blvd.
While the commission could not include the six applications already filed in a moratorium, it could be possible to table the vote for 30 days to get more information, Warbington said.
The commissioner expressed concern at the highly visible placement of alcohol at another Family Dollar store that sells beer and wine where coolers are at the front of the store and visible to customers as they enter.
“I was surprised at the Dawson Road (store),” Warbington said. “The product placement was really in your face when you walk in the door. “
The current ordinance does not allow the commission to restrict the space for alcoholic beverage products to the rear of the store, City Attorney Nathan Davis told Warbington, responding to a question from the commissioner.
The report given to commissioners about the 301 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. Family Dollar location having 70 public safety calls over the previous 12 months caught the eye of Johnson.
“There’s no way a location with over 70 calls (should) even come before us,” he said. “If you've got armed robbery and all these other miscellaneous calls, you should not even be allowed to sell alcohol in your establishment.”
Johnson said he has no issue with the sale of alcoholic beverages in the city but thinks licensing should be more of an administrative function than one that is settled on a case-by-case basis by the commission. The more stringent rules would prevent marginal cases from coming before the commission.
“We sit here every week and fight over alcohol applications,” he said. “We need to be able to strengthen our requirements. I’m not anti-alcohol. I've voted for nearly every one. I just think we need to look at our requirements.”
While Tuesday’s criticism came from several different perspectives, the mayor said they indicate the need to examine the issue further.
“There seems to be a wide dissatisfaction with the current practice, but the commissioners are going in all different directions about what they think the policies should be,” Dorough said. “Obviously we have different complaints from different commissioners, but they’re looking at different things.”
Family Dollar representative Tommy Jackson, who attended the meeting online, responded to some of the questions. Jackson said he would find answers to some of the questions, including Warbington’s query about product placement in stores.
“I heard what the commission said,” he said. “The idea is to be a good corporate citizen.”
Earlier in the meeting, Jackson told commissioners that the company will provide thorough training for employees who ring up beer and wine purchases and provide video security. Alcohol sales, he said, are a way of providing convenience for store customers.
“It should not bring any consternation about buying beer and wine,” he said. “There are other locations.”
Commissioner Jon Howard, who casts “no” votes on nearly all alcohol license applications, dubbed the trend of discount stores offering beer and wine sales a “tidal wave that is spreading through the entire nation."
“A lot of these stores are located in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods,” he said.
Young made a request that he said he expects not to be taken seriously, but said that if the company insists on selling alcohol in those neighborhoods, citizens are prepared to act by sending letters and potentially refusing to shop in the stores
Studies show that alcohol use increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the commissioner said, and is having severe health impacts on individuals in their 20s and 30s.
“It’s understandable what’s happening now, Family Dollar and other corporations are engaged in a money grab in terms of high use of alcohol,” he said. “Mr. Warbington’s question (product placement) shows intent. Right now alcohol is profitable, so they’re going to make it plentiful. This is actually going to be detrimental to our community.
“Family Dollars have been profitable, especially in poor communities. They have enjoyed customer loyalty. What the citizens in Albany want, at least the ones I’ve talked to, is you not do this. Our consideration of what you should do is (to) take your applications back and work on serving the community.”
