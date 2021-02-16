Albany City Commission faces decision on Driskell Park renovations

ALBANY -- With two designs for a park renovation project, the Albany City Commission faces the decision on whether to punt on a football field in order to provide more basketball courts.
One available option at the Driskell Park complex, formerly known as Carver Park, on South McKinley Street, would provide a regulation football field to go with two full basketball courts.
The second, dubbed the courts option, would place four half-courts for basketball and one competition basketball court with bleachers. The remaining space not used for football would be available for an event lawn/playing field.
Both versions include a new community center and improved pool house for the existing swimming pool and a walking track. City staff’s recommendation is to go with the court’s option.
During discussion at Tuesday’s work session, Mayor Bo Dorough said he will recommend taking the field option with the full regulation football field. The city may reinvigorate its youth football field in the future, and the field would come in handy in that case, he said.
No vote was taken during the work session, and commissioners could make a decision during their regular meeting later this month.
During Tuesday’s meeting the commission also heard an update on financing for a supermarket project at 1032 W. Gordon Ave.
The city has provided a $150,000 loan to help the grocer, an affiliate of Piggly Wiggly, move into the former Harvey’s location to provide a shopping option in an underserved part of the city. However, there is still a $200,000 gap in funding for the $2.8 million project.
A second proposed loan in the amount of $200,000 would provide the project with the remaining funds needed. The 10-year forgivable loan through the city’s Job Investment Fund would come at 0 percent interest, and 10 percent would be forgiven through the life of the loan.
The city’s loans would be used for a refrigeration system for the store. If the company closed prior to end of the 10-year period, it would be responsible for paying off the balance on the $200,000 loan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.