ALBANY -- Like everything else, the garbage business is high-tech these days, with a new private contractor’s operations in west Albany contrasting the city’s antiquated trucks and carts to the east.
Contemplating the costs of bringing its fleet of trucks and other equipment up to par, the Albany City Commission is considering whether to get out of the residential garbage collection business altogether while continuing to serve commercial accounts.
During a Tuesday commission meeting, city staff outlined the usefulness of new technology, which they said would be necessary to continue serving customers east of Slappey Boulevard, the dividing line used by Albany-based Concrete Enterprises, which picks up residential garbage on the other side of the roadway.
The private company’s trucks are equipped with sensors and video equipment that record when garbage is collected at an address. And its garbage carts have microchips that can reveal the location when one is stolen.
Those features are needed to provide service in the future, Assistant City Manager Ken Stock told commissioners Tuesday during a lengthy discussion on the topic. The features provide for efficiency and cost savings in the event a residence is skipped and workers have to return to the address to make a pickup.
“We consider it a requirement for efficient operation,” Stock said. “Any time you have to send a truck for something that’s not part of your regular operations, there’s a cost for that. You're paying $100 to go out there, and you may be dropping $50 for an additional can. The efficiency just continues to improve.”
The idea to allow Concrete Enterprises to consolidate garbage collection was initially raised at an Albany Utility Board meeting in December when the body was considering purchasing new trucks and other equipment.
The six grapple trucks would cost $1.08 million, and city staff estimated the total cost to provide similar equipment and training for city employees at $2.77 million.
Concrete Enterprises began its route that serves about 11,500 residential customers on Oct. 1. The company was the low bidder for the contact and agreed to a price that matched that of the previous company at $3.27 million.
However, if the city is satisfied with the company’s performance it will pay an end-of-year balloon payment of $369,800 and continue with the company for the four remaining years on the contract.
By all accounts of commissioners and city staff members, Concrete Enterprises has performed well in the five months it has been on the job.
Public Works Director Stacey Rowe told commissioners that complaint calls from the west side have virtually ceased since Concrete Enterprises began collections on the route.
“Since that technology was put in place, I can remember four calls that came to me,” he said. “Three of those were handled immediately by the company.”
Commissioner Demetrius Young questioned the need for the expensive equipment. Prior issues with garbage collection on the route in west Albany were due to the previous contractor, he said, and city employees pitched in to “shore up” the service until the new operator came on board.
“The city of Albany has been picking up trash for years,” he said. “Picking up trash is picking up trash. In terms of technology, I don’t think technology is a special thing. We just need the trash picked up. The workers have provided this service for years.”
Commissioners also questioned the impact the change would have on city employees,
Currently, the city has 36 available positions for solid waste workers, Stock said, and 19 of those would be retained to continue collecting commercial garbage accounts.
Of the 36 positions, nine currently are vacant, he said. Of the eight remaining who would not work in commercial garbage collection, there are open city positions to which they could be transferred.
“We talk about these employees can be reassigned,” Mayor Bo Dorogh said. “In point of fact, you’re eliminating 17 positions. If we were fully staffed, we could put nine people to work.”
The city jobs would provide benefits that could mean the difference between a family having medical insurance coverage or having to depend on Medicaid, the mayor said.
“This was a budgeted item,” he said of the garbage trucks. “I was surprised the Utility Board took this turn to make this recommendation. I do think it’s inappropriate.
“We had the opportunity to take this action (consolidating routes) last year and we did not take it. This is our issue. I think it would be unwise to relinquish service on the east side of the community.”
Whether or not the city retains the route, the new equipment is necessary to ensure there is not a disparity between residents east of Slappey Boulevard and bring the city into the 21st Century in terms of garbage service, Commissioner Chad Warbington said.
Commissioners could vote on the proposal at their March 23 meeting.
“Whatever happens here, this technology needs to go to the east side,” Warbington said. “This vendor brought this to the table. They stepped their game up. We certainly need to step the game up in the rest of the city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.