ALBANY – The Albany City Commission on Tuesday approved a $1.2 million design contract for a bus station complex during a meeting at which residents pleaded that the project preserve a historic building at the site.
The commission unanimously approved the hiring of Niles Bolton Associates, with commission members Bob Langstaff and Tommie Postell absent from the meeting.
The multimodal project will serve Albany Transit System and Greyhound busline. The planned 10,000-square-foot structure will be located on 3.5 acres at the southwest corner of West Oglethorpe Boulevard and South Jackson Street.
Plans call for the preservation of the Ritz Theater, built for black patrons, but the future of the adjacent annex building at what is now the Ritz Cultural Center is in jeopardy. The cultural center closed about 10 years ago.
Built for black patrons and opened in 1930, the Ritz Theater is part of a community campaign, “Save the Ritz! Save Harlem!”
“The obligation, we feel, is to preserve and revitalize the Harlem (district),” said Dedrick Thomas, a board member of SOWEGA Rising. “We feel the Ritz is the cornerstone of that revitalization.
“We are not against the bus station coming. We’re only asking that we not only have a new bus structure, but we preserve the rich heritage of the Ritz.”
Another resident told commissioners that the annex is a vital part of the cultural center and that there has not been sufficient notice given to the public for them to make their views known.
City Manager Sharon Subadan said that the question on Tuesday was whether to contract for services with the design firm and that no firm plans are in place for the annex.
Before plans are finalized, “We will bring community members to the table,” she said. “We will do all we can to get input. This will be an absolutely open process”
Residents will have the opportunity to see the proposed design and make their views known before a final design is brought to commissioners for approval
One commissioner suggested a possible way the city can better involve residents in decisions that impact their communities.
Commissioner Roger Marietta recommended hiring an ombudsman to take the city’s message into the community. Often, he said, rumors feed paranoia and misperceptions about what the city is doing.
“Maybe that could be a step we could take in the future, so the fear and paranoia doesn’t spread,” he said. “Putting it on the internet isn’t enough. We need someone to do it in person.”
Informing residents through notes on utility bills that are mailed to homes every month is a potential solution offered by Commissioner B.J. Fletcher.
“I feel that we are doing everything we can do (to) get the message out,” Mayor Dorothy Hubbard said. “What I’m hearing is that maybe we’re not.”
The theater itself is not on the chopping block due to its historical importance, a Niles Bolton representative told the audience. However, the annex is in poor condition. The company is “flexible” and can work with an alternative on the issue, he said.