ALBANY -- If Tuesday’s Albany City Commission meeting had the bittersweet feel of a New Year’s Eve party, it was because it was a bit of a wistful occasion.
For Commissioners Roger Marietta and Tommie Postell and Mayor Dorothy Hubbard, it was their second-to-last time sitting at the table as the Tuesday meeting was the last scheduled commission meeting for 2019.
The current commission members have one final meeting on Jan. 13. Later in that month, newly elected Mayor Kermit “Bo” Dorough, and new commissioners Chad Warbington for Ward IV and Demetrius Young for Ward VI will be sworn in for four-year terms.
On Tuesday the commission also honored Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson, who is retiring after 45 years’ service after starting work with in the Public Works Department at the age of 20. Hubbard presented a proclamation to Roberson honoring his service at the end of the meeting.
“My (job) was to sit here and listen to what’s going on,” said Ward VI Commissioner Postell, who has been a rare presence at meetings because of his health and had not attended a meeting since he was honored in September for his service. “I don’t (always) agree with some of the things you’re saying. They do things because of their conscience.”
Postell said that it was the commissioners’ job to do what is best for all of their colleagues.
At one point in the meeting, Hubbard declined to make a nomination reserved for the mayor for a seat on the Albany Housing and Board of Ethics.
Hubbard said that she would instead let Dorough make the appointment when he takes the gavel next year.
Marietta said during a telephone interview on Tuesday that there were some accomplishments for which the current commission can be proud, including the response to four storms that ravaged the city.
“As the city manager said, we acted as a team,” Marietta said. “We got better as a team with every one. (Hurricane) Michael was the biggest. I think we did pretty good with our recovery efforts.
"It was a Herculean task, and I think we did pretty good with that.”
Although the city has seen a number of fatal shootings this year and has a high rate of poverty, Marietta said that crime has actually been falling in recent years and there has been an increase in economic activity, including new industries locating in the city.
In his ward, he pointed to several accomplishments.
“I feel good about the traffic-calming devices, the streets we paved, the alleys we paved, the lighting,” he said.