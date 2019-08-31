ALBANY – The city of Albany is looking for a few good men and women to serve on various commissions and boards that make recommendations to the Albany City Commission.
In recent weeks, commissioners have struggled to nominate or find volunteers to fill vacancies.
Current openings include the Utility Board and Board of Ethics.
“We do have a problem filling many of our positions, and when we can get them filled, a lot of times the applicant didn’t have a good understanding of what’s expected of them,” Ward III City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said. “That’s where I think we could do a better job of laying out the guidelines.”
In other cases, she said, some board members get discouraged.
“On the other hand, I have seen great talent apply for a board and get voted in,” she said. “They have tons of knowledge that they bring to the table. Yet when they get to the meetings, many items were already decided and rubber-stamped. That’s when they get discouraged and step down.”
Currently, the city has vacancies of one each for unexpired terms ending in January 2020 for the Planning Commission, Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, Utility Board and Board of Ethics, as well as one vacancy on the Albany/Dougherty Land Bank Authority whose term ends in July 2021.
“The Planning Commission, SWGA Regional Commission, Utility Board and Land Bank Authority meet regularly to make recommendations to the City Commission,” City Clerk Sonja Tolbert said. “Even though appointed boards are volunteer in nature, it’s encouraging to have citizens volunteer their time to be engaged in the decision-making process and have their voices heard.
“Citizens are encouraged to apply for appointed board vacancies.”
For additional information, contact Tolbert at (229) 431-2161 or by email at stolbert@albanyga.gov.