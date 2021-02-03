Albany City Commission looking to prioritize sidewalk funding

ALBANY — With a decade-old list of pedestrian and bicycle projects in hand, the Albany City Commission is now tasked with finding a way to pay for the enhancements.
In 2011, a consultant completed a study as part of the Dougherty Area Regional Transportation Study group that also included Albany and Dougherty and Lee counties. More than 70 projects in Albany were identified.
The 2011 work was used to develop a list presented to commissioners in 2018. Over the last year, the commission has placed more of a focus on sidewalks, and one project that seems to enjoy broad support is for East Broad Avenue east of the Flint River.
Commissioners have noted that the busy street is dangerous for pedestrians who have to walk in the street or on the side of the road, and as an equity issue for a part of the city that has not received the infrastructure funding in the past as have other areas in Albany.
However, after being unsuccessful in two grant applications for federal funds to help pay for the 3-mile stretch, the question now is where to get the money. The estimated cost for that project is more than $3 million.
“We’re just basically asking for your direction about what your priorities are,” Albany Engineering Director Bruce Maples told commissioners during a Tuesday meeting. “Seventy-seven sidewalk projects have been identified.”
As a result of action taken after the 2018 recommendations, work on Palmyra Road has been completed. Other projects identified include Old Albany Road and Magnolia Avenue.
The commission last year approved $2.84 million from sales tax funds to go toward sidewalks.
If the commission chose to focus solely on the East Broad Avenue project, an additional $500,000 would be needed to supplement the earmarked funds, City Manager Sharon Subadan told commissioners. Commissioners have asked for a list of the sidewalks projects and will continue discussions.
“I’d like to see how much money we have left and what are some of the priorities in some of the other wards,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “Are we putting all our eggs in one basket (East Broad Avenue)?”
One potential source for more funding is the transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (T-SPLOST), Subadan said.
“We’ll certainly bring you back the study you requested and any other information that will be helpful to help you make an informed decision,” she said. “If this (East Broad) is the decision of the board, I think we will be able to find the funding.”
