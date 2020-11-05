Albany City Commission looks to define role in emergency management

ALBANY -- The Albany City Commission plans a review of emergency management after being told at a board retreat earlier this year that the city is the lead agency in emergency response.
That designation is something that dates back to a 1992 service delivery strategy agreement.
Legislation passed by the Georgia legislature required that counties and cities within them identify areas where local governments duplicated services and work on eliminating such duplication.
The original agreement has been updated twice, Mayor Bo Dorough said during a commission work session held on Thursday, moved to that day from Tuesday due to the election.
“I’d never seen it in writing,” Dorough said of the agreement between the city and Dougherty County. “I was surprised the city is in charge of emergency management. (Albany Fire) Chief (Cedric) Scott provided us with the service delivery strategy. The meaning here is that the city is responsible for emergency services in not only the city but the county.”
In practice, Dorough said, that means the city is the entity responsible for declaring a state of emergency, such as the one issued for the COVID-19 pandemic earlier in the year.
“I believe it is critical to clarify the roles of the city and county,” said Scott, who also serves as county emergency management director. “I do believe there is a great benefit to maintaining a combined (approach) to emergency management. I believe it will work effectively.
“I think we will really have a coordinated approach to how we respond to disasters in our community.”
No vote was taken during the work session.
Commissioner Matt Fuller asked Dorough whether he envisioned moving in a direction of establishing a separate city emergency management service.
“We’re not making policy so much as seeking guidance,” Dorough responded.
The consensus among commissioners who addressed the issue was that the city and county should address the topic.
“This is something I was aware of when Hurricane Michael came about,” Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said. “We really didn’t have a seat at the table.
“We do need to look at this and we do need to do our part, sit down with the city and county, and decide what is best for the community.
Referring to previous disasters that include floods in 1994 and 1998, tornadoes and Michael, Dorough said the goal is to be ready for the next one.
City Manager Sharon Subadan said her recommendation is to maintain a single emergency management agency and seek “clarity.”
“What I want to make sure, on the record, we have always known this is our responsibility,” she said. “We have always carried out our responsibility.”
In other discussion, the commission agreed to revisit later this month the placement of traffic calming devices, which can include rumble strips to slow speeders in neighborhoods. In several neighborhoods in Fuller’s Ward II, he said, current regulations do not address residents’ issues. One issue regularly encountered is that the current ordinance requires the signature of owners on petitions, meaning renters cannot participate.
“That’s what is keeping a lot of places in Ward II from getting the proper number of signatures,” he said. “It seems I have had four or five instances where we met the criteria of posted speed, but when we get to the signatures we run into a roadblock.”
Subadan said she will bring a list of proposals to commissioners later this month and develop a new policy based on their input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.