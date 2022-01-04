ALBANY — Filling various citizen committees and boards is often a struggle for local governments, but with a deadline for applications approaching, several high-profile vacancies stand out.
The most pressing is the Albany Utilities Board, with a vacancy left by the death on Friday of Stan Logue.
“It’s a tragedy for the Logue family, his friends,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said on Tuesday. “He was a devoted member not only of the Utilities Board but the Downtown Development Authority.”
As one of the five-member Utilities Board, Logue also brought the perspective of a former employee of the Oglethorpe Power Corp., the mayor said.
“He was uniquely qualified,” Dorough said.
The city’s charter calls for vacancies on that body to be filled within 14 days, Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said. Due to the latest surge in COVID-19 cases, meeting that deadline could be difficult.
“Gosh, with all the COVID … I mean, it’s in the code book, but they might need to be cautious with all the COVID that’s going around,” the city attorney said.
The next scheduled Albany City Commission meeting is on Monday, when two new members are slated to be sworn in.
That meeting falling at that time is a potential opportunity for the commission to address filling the position, Davis said.
Other key vacancies include the Historic Preservation Commission and the Albany-Dougherty Inner-City Authority. There also are three current member positions up for reappointment for the latter.
Other board positions up for appointment include Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission, Community and Economic Development Council, Payroll Development Authority and Dougherty County Board of Health.
In addition, the city has appointments to joint city-county boards including Gas, Electrical, Plumbing and Heating and Air Conditioning.
Mayoral appointments for which applications are open include the Albany Police Department Civilian Review Board, Tree Board and Joint Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
The application deadline has been extended to Jan. 10.
To see qualifications and application specifications, visit www.albanyga.gov, click on “City Clerk’s Office” and then “Advertisements.”
