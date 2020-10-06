Albany City Commission makes temporary Municipal Court appointments

ALBANY -- The Albany Municipal Court has a new solicitor and public defender through the end of the year, with City Attorney Nathan Davis’ office filling in to prosecute trial cases.
Albany attorney Gary Lamar was tapped to assist Davis, and Valdosta attorney Shantay Hightower will serve as public defender through the end of the year. The picks were made during a Tuesday virtual Albany City Commission meeting.
Both Lamar and Hightower will work part time and receive $75 per hour.
Mayor Bo Dorough initially nominated attorney Phil Cannon to serve as solicitor, but Commissioner Bob Langstaff countered with the proposal to have Davis serve in the position for the next three months.
“I think it would be better to have Nathan in there as solicitor,” Langstaff said. “He’s been with the city for a long time. He understands the city charter. He understands how employees need to be hired, so we won’t run into problems like we had before.”
The problems to which Langstaff referred include a case of embezzlement in the Municipal Court office for which several employees were fired.
Lamar will be available to assist Davis in the solicitor’s duties or fill in for Davis on city matters if he is tied up with Municipal Court work.
Commissioner Jon Howard and Dorough voted in opposition to Langstaff’s proposal in a 5-2 vote.
Commissioners Matt Fuller, B.J. Fletcher and Chad Warbington voted against the proposal to hire Hightower, with Howard, Langstaff, Demetrius Young and Dorough voting to approve.
Lamar, having served as a clerk for Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Willie Lockette and gaining experience at the Perry & Walters law firm, is qualified for the position, Davis said during a telephone interview after the meeting.
Lamar initially applied for the public defender’s position, but during a Monday discussion with Davis indicated he is willing to work as court solicitor and assisting Davis with city-related legal issues.
“I’m comfortable with it, and that gives the mayor and board of commissioners some time to do something on a permanent basis,” Davis said. “I feel comfortable with Gary. I feel comfortable we can get it done.”
Municipal Court handles traffic cases as well as more serious charges such as driving under the influence, Davis said. The court was closed during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic but is holding regular sessions several days a week, staggered to provide for social distancing.
Most cases are handled without the involvement of a prosecutor and public defender, Davis said.
“The bulk of it is pleas and no contest and payment of a fine,” he said.
During the three months the temporary arrangement is in place, commissioners should work on the process of hiring someone on a permanent basis, Warbington said.
“Come December, that’s on our responsibility to have a solicitor ready to go at that point,” he said. “That’s on us.”
