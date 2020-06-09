ALBANY -- Albany residents with spare time as they stay home during the coronavirus crisis have been on a cleaning binge, according to City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher. But the downside to their sprucing up is yard debris is piling along city streets and alleys.
And by the looks of it, some of it has been there for quite some time.
“You can tell where it’s brown and it’s been there a while or it’s green and just been cut,” Fletcher said.
Depending on location, debris is removed either by the city’s Public Works Department or a commercial trash service, and some areas of the city have not been receiving regular pick-ups, Fletcher said.
“I’ve been getting a lot of calls on alleys that have not been picked up,” she said.
One commercial pick-up service is looking to contract with another company to catch up.
“They have people out with COVID, equipment down, people are putting out more debris,” Fletcher said. “People don’t want to hear excuses. They want to see it cleaned up.”
In other instances, commercial lawn and tree removal service companies are leaving large amounts of debris behind when they finish their work, which is a violation of city ordinances, Fletcher said.
At one recent location on Stuart Avenue and Doncaster and Friar Tuck Lanes, she said it appeared a commercial company cut a large number of trees and left them there. In some instances, it appears that some of those businesses tell the homeowner that the city will pick up the material.
“If they are getting paid for it by the homeowner, they are responsible for taking it to the landfill,” Fletcher said. “It is not right for commercial (operators) to get top dollar and for the taxpayers to pay. We are getting calls daily.”
Property owners can assist by calling 311 to report when they place debris along streets to let the city know to have it cleaned up. Residents also can call that number to report debris piles that need to be picked up, Fletcher said. Residents in her Ward III also can email Fletcher at bjfletcher5@hotmail.com to report locations that need to be cleaned.
In east Albany, not only yard debris but furniture dumping has been an issue, Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard said.
“For some reason, mattresses (are piling up),” he said. “There have been a lot of mattresses out there on the side of the road.”
In another recent episode, a church reported that furniture was piled in and around its garbage container. That also has been the case at convenience stores, Howard said.
“We need to get folks involved,” he said. “I don’t know what it’s going to take. Folks don’t want to tell on their neighbors; they don’t want to tell on themselves.”
The city’s planned hiring of three additional Code Enforcement employees should help. When police respond to those calls, it diverts them from their primary task of patrolling the city, Howard said.
“I think (adding officers) will be a step in the right direction,” he said.
