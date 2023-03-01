ALBANY — The Albany City Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday. Among the votes taken were:
♦ Fire Station No. 7: The scope of work in this project includes removing the concrete floor in Bay 1 and Bay 2, compacting the soil to specifications and replacing the failed concrete flooring with new concrete that meets the specifications required. The work will be completed while allowing Fire Station No. 7 to remain open and completely operational. The cost for Newell Construction of Albany is $156,777.
The Commission passed the purchase in a unanimous vote.
♦ Building Permit Consultant: This proposal is for building permitting and inspection consulting services, which is part of the Planning and Development Services Department. The consultant provides building code compliance, building inspection, building plan review and permitting software. This service provides the ability to quickly increase staffing in times of need, such as disaster recovery, and building inspectors can be borrowed from other jurisdictions served by the vendor. The consultant’s fee is based on a percentage of permit revenue. The cost for Charles Abbott Associates Inc. of Viejo, Calif., is $669,000.
The Commission passed the purchase in a unanimous vote.
♦ Recreational Trail Improvements: The board accepted the $410,385 bid of Concrete Enterprises LLC of Albany for recreational trail improvements, authorizing the city to enter into a written contract with Concrete Enterprises LLC and authorizing the use of T-SPLOST Funds.
The Commission adopted the resolution in a unanimous vote.
♦ Henderson Park Design Services: Authorized the expenditure of $553,900 in SPLOST VII funds for Henderson park design services, authorizing the city to enter into a written contract with WSP USA Environment & Infrastructure Inc.
The Commission adopted the resolution in a 5-1 vote.