The Albany City Commission has approved funding for needed work at Fire Station No. 7.

ALBANY — The Albany City Commission met for its regular meeting Tuesday. Among the votes taken were:

♦ Fire Station No. 7: The scope of work in this project includes removing the concrete floor in Bay 1 and Bay 2, compacting the soil to specifications and replacing the failed concrete flooring with new concrete that meets the specifications required. The work will be completed while allowing Fire Station No. 7 to remain open and completely operational. The cost for Newell Construction of Albany is $156,777.

