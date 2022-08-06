Albany's proposed budget 'lean' and could bring a decrease in taxes for residents
The Albany City Commission is looking to adopt a millage rate rollback for the eighth year in a row, city officials, including Finance Director Derrick Brown, announced.

ALBANY – The Albany City Commission is looking to adopt a millage rate rollback for the eighth year in a row. But while a citywide rollback likely will be adopted, city officials said residents may still see an increase in their taxes.

The Dougherty County Commission is considering a millage rate increase that will be larger than the city’s rollback. If approved, city residents will still see an increase in their property taxes.

