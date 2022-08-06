ALBANY – The Albany City Commission is looking to adopt a millage rate rollback for the eighth year in a row. But while a citywide rollback likely will be adopted, city officials said residents may still see an increase in their taxes.
The Dougherty County Commission is considering a millage rate increase that will be larger than the city’s rollback. If approved, city residents will still see an increase in their property taxes.
BREAKDOWN:
• Proposed City Millage Rate Rollback: 9.631 to 9.597, or a decrease of 0.034 mills.
o This means someone who owns a house worth $100,000 will see a decrease of approximately $1.36 in city property taxes.
• Proposed County Millage Rate Increase: 15.569 to 19.069, or an increase of 3.5 mills.
o This means that someone who owns a house worth $100,000 will see an increase of about $134.86 in county property taxes.
What does that mean for city residents? If both proposals are approved, city residents will see an overall property tax increase of approximately $133.50 per $100,000.
Prior to voting on the millage rate increase, the Dougherty County Commission will host three Public Hearings.
• Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. (during the regularly scheduled Dougherty County Commission meeting)
• Aug. 15 at 6 p.m.
• Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. (during the regularly scheduled Dougherty County Commission meeting)
All three hearings will be held at the Government Center located at 222 Pine Ave. in Room 100.
The Albany City Commission will vote on the millage rate rollback on Aug. 23 at its regularly scheduled 6 p.m. meeting, which will also be located at the Government Center in Room 100.
