ALBANY -- The Ritz Cultural Center has a rich history in Albany, but the jewel has been tarnished by neglect and the presence of asbestos and mold in a building that has sat vacant for a decade.
Once the site of after-school activities focusing on the arts in the historic Harlem District along the 300 block of South Jackson Street, the site was closed around 2011 as part of cost-cutting measures the city took to deal with the impact of the 2008 recession. Other closings at that time included the First Tee golf course and several police precincts, city officials said.
Later this month, the Albany City Commission is slated to hear an update on the potential cost of abating the asbestos and mold and potential cost of renovating the Ritz Cultural Center structure.
Mayor Bo Dorough raised the issue during a Tuesday meeting and requested information on the structure. City Manager Sharon Subadan responded that her staff will give a report answering those questions.
Opened in 1930 as a movie theater serving black moviegoers, the Ritz originally had a seating capacity of more than 500 in what was at one time a thriving business district.
City Commissioner Jon Howard remembers attending Saturday matinees in the building in the 1970s, when admission was a quarter or several RC Cola bottle tops that would cover the cost.
“That part of the city has a lot of history,” he said. “For those in the neighborhood who are in their 70s and 80s, they have a lot of memories of the Ritz Cultural Center.”
Dorough made looking at restoring the building a plank in his political campaign in 2019. Residents who showed up at candidate forums regularly posed questions about that possibility, he said during a Tuesday telephone interview.
While the city has activities for young people in sports, the closing eliminated opportunities for participation in the arts, he said.
“You talk about recreation, but we’ve got some kids who are more interested in music, the visual arts,” the mayor said.
Dorough said the last figure he heard for abatement at the facility was around $300,000, but in his request for information he asked for a more current estimate.
“You can’t make an informed decision until you get the facts,” he said.
Howard said he agreed with taking a look at restoring the facility.
“I'll tell you the reason why: Every boy or girl is not interested in sports, and you need another outlet for them,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.