ALBANY -- The Albany City Commission’s three new members clashed with their counterparts right off the bat Monday as the former initiated an effort to limit two-year appointments of top personnel to six months instead of two years.
There was no argument on the issue, but two measures to appoint seven officials -- first to a period of six months and then to three months -- failed when they drew the support only of newly installed Commissioners Chad Warbington and Demetrius Young, along with new Mayor Bo Dorough.
The appointees under consideration were City Attorney Nathan Davis, City Clerk Sonja Tolbert, Assistant City Clerk Sissy Kelly, City Manager Sharon Subadan, Municipal Court Judge Willie Weaver, City Solicitor Gerald Williams and Associate Municipal Court Judge Ralph Soccimaro.
Dorough said he was not comfortable with the two-year appointments because “we’ve been in here less than five minutes.”
Commissioners B.J. Fletcher, Matt Fuller, Jon Howard and Bob Langstaff voted in opposition to the successive motions, one to hire the seven for a term of six months and the second for a period of three months.
Both of the measures would have seen a review of the personnel during the time frame.
After those motions failed, Howard offered a motion to hire the officials for a period of two years. That passed with his backing, along with that of Fletcher, Fuller and Langstaff.
There was little discussion as votes were taken on the successive motions.
The re-appointed officials have served with the city for periods ranging from 16 years in the case of Davis, employed as city attorney since July 2003, to 4 1/2 years for Subadan, who was hired in June 2015.
“It’s always a two-year (appointment),” Fletcher said of the issue at the conclusion of the meeting. “It’s in the charter. That’s what the charter says.”
