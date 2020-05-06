ALBANY -- The city of Albany will apply for a nearly $10 million grant to fund a new downtown bus station and sidewalks, including an East Broad St. sidewalk stretching more than 3 miles.
Commissioners authorized the application for $9.9 million during a Tuesday work session.
The new multimodal transportation center will replace the West Oglethorpe Boulevard building that currently serves as the location of the Albany Transit System and for commercial bus service.
The project will include a 10,330-square-foot building with two bus bays for commercial use and 12 bus bays for city bus service. It also will include a covered pedestrian island.
A drive/parking area accessed from South Jackson Street will serve employee and center visitor parking, curbside drop-off and pick-up, taxi service, and off-street loading and service vehicles. Approximately 25 parking spaces will be provided on the site for center-related parking. In addition, up to 17 spaces will be provided for public parking. On-street parking will remain along South Jackson Street and West Highland Avenue.
The grant, if approved, would cover 80 percent of costs for the station and 10 sidewalk projects, with the city’s 20 percent match totaling $2.5 million.
Other projects include Broad Street and Radium Springs Road sidewalks.
The Broad Street project would extend from North Mock Road on one side of the street in east Albany to the railroad underpass east of South Broadway Street. The route would cover almost 3.3 miles where there currently are no sidewalks.
The Radium Springs sidewalk would extend 1.7 miles from East Oglethorpe Boulevard to East Oakridge Drive.
Other sidewalk projects in the plan include Lockett Station Road, North and South Mock roads, Vick Street, Meadowlark Drive, Magnolia Street, 14th Avenue and one encompassing Rosebrier Avenue, Library Lane, Massey Drive and Thornton Drive.
Commissioners also heard a request from Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley on the status of demolition of dilapidated housing in the city.
Persley said that an additional $200,000 is needed to fund the costs of some 18 additional demolition projects planned for the current fiscal year. The additional request would increase the total amount for the demolition program to $600,000.
