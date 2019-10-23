Albany City Commission seeks more information on $3 million grant

ALBANY – The Albany City Commission on Tuesday delayed giving approval to a grant application seeking $3 million in state funding for an Albany-to-Sasser trail project.
City staff had recommended allowing permission to submit a pre-application for funding from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program.
The planned grant would be for $3 million – the maximum amount available under the program – and would require a match of 25 percent, or $750,000.
City Commissioner Bob Langstaff brought up several issues that he said concerned him about the grant. Foremost among them was whether the funds would cover the entire cost of the trail project.
“If we’re going to receive $3 million and build the entire trail for $3.75 million, fine,” Langstaff said.
Langstaff said he is concerned that if the final price tag exceeds that amount, it could obligate the city to spend more in the future.
The trail follows an abandoned rail line and will travel through western Lee County into Terrell County, according to the Flint River Trails web site.
The commission is set to vote later this year on funding Phase 1, which would extend the trail to Ledo Road, and Phase 2, which would extend it to Armena Road at the boundary of Lee and Terrell counties.
Phase 3 would complete the trail to Sasser.
“The trail will feature different environments of southwest Georgia, including urban development in Albany, suburban growth in Lee County and the rural farm and forest lands of both Lee and Terrell,” according to the Flint River Trails web site. “When complete, the Rail Trail will be a 13.62 mile, 12-foot-wide multi-use asphalt trail leading from downtown Sasser to just north of Tift Park in Albany.”
Officials have touted the trail as a way to help residents engage in more physical activity and a potential draw for tourists.
“This will be a multipurpose trail,” Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee, who is project chairman of South Georgia Rails to Trails, said during a Tuesday telephone interview. “(It will) be used by skateboarders, in-line skates, wheelchairs, runners, bikers.”
The trail will bring health benefits, economic development, recreation and transportation, he said.
The plan calls for trail head facilities in Sasser and near Tift Park and two others in Lee County that will include parking, restrooms and drinking water. Parking areas for trail access also are planned for North Slappey Boulevard and 13th Avenue.
Paul Forgey, director of Planning/Development Services for the city, told commissioners that he could provide within a few days an estimate on how far the $3.75 million would go toward completing the project.
Ward III Commissioner B.J. Fletcher also said that the board needs more information before giving approval.
Commissioners voted to hold a special called meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to get additional details.