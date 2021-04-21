Albany City Commission set to approve grant, city manager search

ALBANY -- A little help could become available for four organizations that do a lot of good in the areas of literacy, domestic abuse, housing and after-school activities.
The Albany City Commission could vote on a $100,000 grant opportunity as early as next week.
The grant would provide $25,000 each to Dougherty County Family Literacy, the Liberty House domestic violence shelter, the Albany Housing Authority and Albany Area YMCA.
The funding for Liberty House would go toward supporting the volunteer/donation coordinator in recruiting and training volunteers who provide services to victims and their children while they are living in the emergency shelter. The coordinator also works to provide donations of food, clothing, school supplies and infant items to families that are in the process of returning to self-sufficiency.
At Dougherty County Family Literacy, the money would assist in literacy programs targeting early childhood and parenting education, adult and life skills education, joint parent/child literacy activities and home visits.
Funding for the YMCA would go toward after-school sports activities in areas of the city that are underserved and for children who have challenges in participating in existing Albany Recreation Department programs.
A family self-sufficiency program would be the focus for the Albany Housing Authority.
The commission is scheduled to consider approval of the grant funds, which would be funneled to the organizations, during a Tuesday meeting.
Commissioners also will discuss the search for a permanent city manager and enlisting a national company to assist in identifying potential finalists for the position.
