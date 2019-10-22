Albany City Commission set to vote on street resurfacing list

ALBANY – A road-improvement proposal set for a Tuesday Albany City Commission vote identifies 25 miles of Albany streets that, if approved, will complete the resurfacing of nearly half of the city's worst streets.
The proposal outlines a plan for laying about 5,500 tons of asphalt in each of the city’s six wards in a third phase of street resurfacing.
“In the initial survey, 172 miles of Albany's streets were rated very poor,” according to the city’s Public Works Department. “It is important to note that every dollar for street resurfacing covers more than just asphalt. Items such as curb-and-gutter repair, base repair, root intrusion, manhole adjustments, re-striping, asphalt milling and other costs are included in each paving contract.”
City commissioners in March 2018 approved spending $17.5 million on resurfacing Phase 1, which allowed for repairing 26 miles of the city’s roughly 500 miles of streets. The contract was completed in the fall of 2018.
Phase 2, funded with a transportation special purpose local option sales tax approved by voters in March of this year, allowed resurfacing portions of all of 49 streets covering 32 miles.
“Once completed, Phase 2 will reduce the current number of streets ranked in 'very poor' condition to 114 Miles,” the Public Works Department said. “If approved, the attached list of streets for Phase 3 will resurface approximately 25 miles of streets and will reduce the total number of streets ranked as very poor to only 89 miles.”
The commission’s work session begins at 6 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the downtown Government Center at 222 Pine Ave.