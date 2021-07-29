ALBANY -- A proposal for a three-month pause on issuing alcohol licenses in Albany failed Wednesday night, but a measure calling for the moratorium has sparked a desire by the Albany City Commission to re-examine how it grants licenses for bars and package sales.
On Wednesday, the commission voted 5-2 to shoot down the proposal for a 90-day moratorium on issuing new licenses.
“We knew this probably wouldn’t have the votes,” Commissioner Jon Howard, who along with Commissioner Demetrius Young voted in favor of the moratorium, said during a Thursday telephone interview. “We wanted to bring it to people’s attention.”
Young proposed using the time during the moratorium to revisit the city’s application process and establish a committee to include community members to review data and propose recommendations.
While the city’s ordinance requires that establishments that sell alcoholic beverages must meet state guidelines pertaining to the minimum distances from schools and churches, Young told commissioners that the current city ordinance does not go far enough.
In the past he has criticized the licensing of alcohol licenses for stores in residential neighborhoods or in areas where there already are multiple bars and stores that make package sales, which he said can lead to increases in crime, particularly juvenile crime, and domestic violence.
“There is a problem in Albany, Georgia,” he said. “There is a problem with crime. There is a problem with blight.
“This is not an anti-business measure. We can take the time to really study the issues.”
The vote on the moratorium came after commissioners had approved five alcohol licenses, two for bars, two for restaurants and one for package sales of beer and wine.
One of those, that for Cray Gemini at 312 Thornton Drive, drew lengthy discussion.
Commissioner Chad Warbington said he had some concerns about the location after looking at a map showing it is near Dougherty County High School, an alternative school and city park. However, after speaking with the owner on Wednesday afternoon, Warbington said he was positive about the business, which also will serve as the base of operations for a food truck.
“I believe with the food truck there, this could be an asset to the community,” Warbington said. “She’s already bought the food truck. I do believe she’s making a good investment in east Albany.”
Young said the location is a concern because of the proximity of schools and a motel “that has been problematic.” There also is another bar and a liquor store nearby.
“I think we need to do what we need to do to decrease alcohol density in our community,” he said. "This, I do believe, will add to problems in this area.”
City Attorney Nathan Davis told commissioners that even if a moratorium were in place, applicants still could file for an exemption, which would require the commission to hold a hearing and make a decision on the request.
“It (a moratorium) really does nothing,” Warbington said. “Applicants can still come back to us anyway. They’re going to come to us with an exemption whether there’s a moratorium or not.”
The city also has made changes to alcohol ordinances, including setting an earlier cut-off time for alcohol sales, without having a moratorium in place, he said.
Mayor Bo Dorough instructed Davis to bring some ordinances from other Georgia cities to the commission for consideration in deciding whether to make changes to Albany’s application requirements.
