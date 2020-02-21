ALBANY -- The importance of filling out a 2020 Census form will be the topic of discussion during a Saturday meeting hosted by Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard.
Paul Forgey, director of planning and development services for the city and Dougherty County will address the issue. Forgey, who also heads up the Albany-Dougherty Complete County Committee, will speak at 10 a.m. during a town hall meeting at 1721 E. Oglethorpe Blvd.
“Why is the 2020 Census important?” Howard said. “For two main reasons. First, political representation is determined by our population. If we lose population, we lose political representation.”
Estimates are that the Second Congressional District will lost population during the decennial county of the nation’s population, Howard said, so it is important that the people who are here are counted accurately.
Howard has been speaking to various groups and is looking to enlist church ministers in spreading the word about the importance of the count.
“Funding for many vital programs is determined by the population,” he said. “That includes Medicare, Medicaid Part B, the school lunch program, Pell rants, special education grants, homeland security grants, highway planning and construction and many others.
“It is estimated that each person accounts for between $2,000 and $3,000 in funding to a community per year. That means that if one person is missed in the Census, their community will miss out on up to $30,000 in funding.”
