Albany City commissioners approve insurance plan changes

ALBANY – Some city employees could pay more in health insurance costs next year under a measure approved Tuesday by the Albany City Commission.
The cost for health insurance plans is not increasing, but the maximum out-of-pocket expenses for a calendar year was increased for employees who have single or family coverage.
The move was made to stave off a potential 3.7 percent increase in costs for the city in 2020. With that and a couple of other changes, the city’s costs for 2020 are expected to remain the same.
An insurance consultant told commissioners the change would affect only a small number of employees. It does not increase deductibles or co-pay charges for services.
The city's insurance consultant has recommended increasing the maximum out-of-pocket costs to $6,400 for a single employee covered under the base plan beginning Jan. 1. After the employee meets that amount in payments for deductibles, co-insurance and co-payments, the plan covers 100 percent of costs.
The current maximum for a single employee is $5,000.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a one-year contract extension with Transwaste Services to provide garbage pickup through Sept. 30, 2020;
• Established standards for small wireless facilities -- that is the placing of antenna on city rights-of-way -- for broadband internet service;
• Approved an alcohol license for the Cork ‘N Bottle store at 2401 Dawson Road for liquor, beer and wine package sales;
• Authorized the use of special-purpose local-option sales tax funds to purchase equipment for data center upgrades.