ALBANY -- City of Albany employees could see an increase in annual deductibles on health insurance under proposed changes to their health plan.
The Albany City Commission will take up the recommendations at its meeting Tuesday evening.
The city's health care consultant has estimated that without the increase and other recommended changes, plan costs for the city and its employees will increase.
"Based on Plan Year 2020 projections, if no plan changes are made, there would be a 3.7% increase in (plan) costs over 2019," according to information provided by the city.
The consultant has recommended increasing the maximum out-of-pocket costs to $6,400 for a single employee covered under the base plan beginning Jan. 1. After the employee meets that amount in payments for deductibles, co-insurance and co-payments, the plan covers 100 percent of costs.
The current maximum for a single employee is $5,000.
For family health insurance plans, the out-of-pocket maximum would increase from $14,300 to $15,800 under the proposal.
For the enhanced plan, the maximum would increase from from $4,500 to $5,500 for a single employee and from $13,500 to $14,500 for a family.
Also on the commission agenda is an ordinance that would establish standards for placing a broadband internet antenna on public rights of way.
The commission also has scheduled a special recognition ceremony for outgoing Ward VI Commissioner Tommie Postell on Tuesday. That event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. to honor the retired educator, who did not qualify to seek another four-year term on the commission. Postell has dealt with serious health issues in recent months that have left him unable to attend most city meetings.