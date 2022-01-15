ALBANY — In much of his first five years in Albany, Steven Carter was behind the scenes. That changed in March 2021 when he was selected as the interim city manager after the departure of Sharon Subadan.
With his selection in mid-December as the permanent city manager, Carter is now decidedly front and center.
A Waycross native, Carter was employed by the city of Albany in 2016, and as chief information officer his duties included cyber security, network and operations, telecommunications and fiber infrastructure, and internet service delivery.
His promotion last year is one of the goals the U.S. Air Force veteran had set for himself after he embarked on a career in government.
“I am grateful, humbled to have been chosen,” he said. “I have been working my whole career for something like this, so I’m ready. I came to Albany to be a city manager (somewhere). I did not know I would be city manager in Albany. It is part of my career path.”
In addition to experience in government, Carter worked in the private sector after retiring from the military with the agricultural chemical company the Griffin Corp. in Valdosta. He got his first job in government in Valdosta, where he started the city’s first internet technology department. He later worked in technology with the San Diego Board of Education.
Carter was approved in a 5-2 Albany City Commission vote, with Commissioner Jon Howard stating prior to that meeting that his choice would be someone who had been a city manager in a city with problems and demographics similar to Albany’s.
Commissioner Demetrius Young objected to taking the vote with two new commissioners coming on board in less than a month who he felt should have a say in such a momentous decision.
Howard has said he backs the new city manager 100 percent because his success and the new ideas he brings will impact all residents.
The fresh ideas are something Carter said he can deliver both personally and due to the staff that was assembled during Subadan’s tenure. He also takes a bottom-up approach of allowing department heads and assistant city managers the flexibility to implement new ways of doing business that are more efficient.
“Each department is challenged to think of something innovative they have never done before,” Carter said. “My goal is to give them the guidance, the encouragement to figure out these things that challenge them daily.”
The city manager said he also plans to build relationships between the city, residents and business leaders to help tackle some of the city’s biggest issues of gang activity, inadequate housing and blight.
“These are issues we all face, but we face them together,” he said. “I think people think the city is supposed to solve all the problems. It’s up to everyone to solve the problems.”
While a recent 143-count indictment against alleged members of the Purps street gang is a positive reflection on city, county and state law enforcement agencies, it will take more community involvement and the addressing of other issues to forge a long-time solution, Carter said.
“We also need to look at parental involvement, the housing in our city, the job opportunities in our city,” he said. “All of these things are not things the city can address, but collectively with citizens and the business community we can work on those things.”
Another priority in addressing crime, he said, is recruiting police officers and keeping them once they are hired, a problem for law enforcement agencies across the country.
One aspect of addressing the issue is pay, and the City Commission has increased officers’ pay in recent budgets. Another is providing benefits that make Albany a destination city for police officers.
“I am in the process of putting together a benefits package that will make the city of Albany more attractive,” Carter said. “As people evaluate opportunities, they have to look at things other than pay, and we want to be competitive in pay.
“I want a package that makes it difficult for people to leave and easy for people to start.”
While the city provides fast broadband internet, Carter said he would like to see it accessible to more people and make it available to those whose budgets may not include internet service. The city has applied for a grant to make these goals a reality.
“My vision is for everybody to have access to high-speed fiber optic internet,” he said. “That connected Albany is something I’m working hard to make happen.”
As an administrator, Carter said he will make himself available to everyone: residents, city workers and the business community. That input and support is important and something he said he is looking to cultivate.
He plans to initiate town hall meetings to give residents the opportunity to have their voices heard.
“I am accessible,” he said. “I will talk to anybody and will make time to ensure people understand what we’re doing and how they can participate. My door’s always open.”
