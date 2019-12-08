ALBANY -- A piece of The Albany Herald’s history will now be part of Albany’s legacy with a donation on Friday of a photo of civil rights pioneer Slater King to the Albany Civil Rights Institute.
“Oh my God! Y’all guys have made my day,” Frank Wilson, executive director of the institute, exclaimed upon seeing the photo, a print found years ago in The Herald’s library files. After its discovery, the photo was attached to a hexagonal concrete piece that once was part of downtown Albany’s sidewalks before they were revamped in the early 2000s.
The photo depicts King, brother of attorney C.B. King, in an apparent confrontation with former Albany Police Chief Laurie Pritchett in 1961.
“I’m going to put that picture right next to Laurie Pritchett’s nightstick,” Wilson said.
While a more famous man named King is remembered for his visit -- and jailing -- in Albany, Slater King’s legacy is just as important, Wilson said.
Slater King was the vice president of the Albany Movement when it was formed in November 1961 by local groups, including the Albany Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, local ministers and other groups. He later became president of the organization.
He was jailed several times during actions in the early 1960s, sometimes alongside the more famous Martin Luther King Jr. In 1962 his wife, Marion, was attacked by two police officers in Camilla when she went to deliver food to prisoners. During the incident, the officers kicked the pregnant Marion King in the stomach. She survived but the child did not.
“He was a very important part of the Albany Movement,” Wilson said of Slater King. “To some degree, he’s even more significant (than Martin Luther King Jr.) because he was an Albany native. A lot of times people said it as outsiders: 'Slater was Albany, born and raised.'”
After his third arrest in July 1962, Martin Luther King Jr. announced an end to demonstrations in Albany. He later commented that the inability to make significant progress at that time in Albany was because goals were “vague” and that the focus on “segregation in general rather than a single and distinct facet of it” was partially to blame.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s involvement did shine a light on the region, however, Wilson said. Lessons learned at that time created victories later during the larger civil rights movement.
“Now historians are beginning to understand: Had there not been an Albany, there might not have been a Birmingham,” Wilson said. “He was able to go into Birmingham with a different strategy.”
So the efforts of the homegrown Slater King and others such as Charles Sherrod helped in those future successes.
Jim Hendricks, former Herald editor, said that Herald librarian Mary Braswell ran across the photo in the newspaper’s clippings files. Workers removing the concrete sidewalk pieces gave several to employees, and at some point someone thought to attach the framed photo.
“To now have it in the Albany Civil Rights Museum is amazing,” Wilson said. “I would be remiss to not say thank you to The Albany Herald staff to not let it just be put away but to feel the Civil Rights Museum was the right place for it, and I couldn’t agree more.”
Oddly enough, it was the second accidental piece of history to come into Wilson’s hands in the last week or so. Recently someone brought him a swastika flag.
“They were tearing down a house on Seventh Avenue,” Wilson said. “The guy said he wanted to burn it. One of his guys told him to take it down to the Civil Rights Museum. He said he didn’t know there was a Civil Rights Institute in Albany.
“It was interesting that this week I would receive this picture and last week I received a Ku Klux Klan flag. I never thought I would touch one of those.”
Wilson already had plans in the works to reach out to young people who may unknowingly have historical treasures gathering dust in attics. This history could include items and letters from the past that could be tossed if people don’t realize their significance, he said.
“There is a lot of history in Albany,” Wilson said. “Some of our young people, unfortunately, don’t know the history they have in their mother’s and father’s and grandmother’s chests and closets.
“I think it’s important that we not let this history, not just the civil rights history but the black history, die.”