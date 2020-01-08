ALBANY — With a processing plant under construction, Pretoria Fields Collective has jumped into the hemp business in a big way.
The Albany collective, which includes organic farming operations, a downtown craft brewery and, soon, a community radio station inside the brewery, is continuing efforts to educate farmers about the possibilities of growing the plant, whose cultivation was illegal until last year.
CBD products, used by many to treat conditions from joint pain to anxiety, are derived from hemp.
A Jan. 28 meeting in Valdosta will be among several held over coming weeks in different parts of the state. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Lowndes County Civic Center.
Currently, the company and growers are awaiting action from the Georgia General Assembly necessary to mesh regulations with federal requirements before licenses can be issued to grow and process hemp, said Pretoria Fields Farm Manager Harris Morgan.
“We’ve got about 300 or 400 people who say they want to grow it,” he said. “We’ve got several hundred who indicated they want to grow at least 1 acre. We’ve got some who say they want to grow a hundred acres. We’ve got several who say they want to grow 20 acres.”
Growing hemp can be expensive, and Pretoria Fields officials have advised farmers to grow 5 acres or less in the first year as they experience a learning curve for production.
Meanwhile work continues at the production facility in Lee County, where the building is nearly completed.
“In the next three weeks, we should be finished with the construction and be ready to take in equipment,” Morgan said.
When it begins operation and reaches full capacity, the facility could employ as many as 25 people.
“They will be good-paying jobs because the people operating that equipment will have to know what they’re doing,” Morgan said. “We should be ready with the processing plant by the end of March at the latest. Once we get a license, we can start processing biomass from the hemp.”
Georgia legislators last year approved legislation that made growing hemp legal, and the state is awaiting approval from the federal government for its plan to allow planting in 2020. The legalization of hemp came after the 2018 Farm Bill decriminalized hemp, which is a plant in the cannabis family, as is marijuana.
The difference between the two is that hemp has a level of THC — the predominant psychoactive chemical in marijuana that gives the user a “high” — of less than 0.3 percent.
Under Georgia’s law, farmers must be associated with an extraction facility in order to be permitted to grow the plant. Pretoria Fields will offer support as farmers embark on the venture by hiring an agronomist to offer advice and support.
Georgia farmers hoping to grow hemp this year in Georgia have some cushion.
“The drop-dead date to plant is the second week of July,” Morgan said. “It may be a little earlier in north Georgia.”
