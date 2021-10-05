Albany Commission approves $22 million wish list for state coronavirus relief grant program

ALBANY — With the clock ticking on applying for funding through a state COVID recovery grant program, the Albany City Commission has identified up to $24 million in projects covering the city’s sewage/stormwater system, recreation and internet broadband service.
The four projects proposed by Mayor Bo Dorough include the massive combined sewage overflow management project, with a $12 million request, $5 million each for a Henderson Gym replacement project and subsidized broadband internet, and $2 million to renovate the Ritz Theater.
The city must identify specific areas it would like to address with grant funding by an Oct. 31 deadline.
Another clock also is ticking as the city is required to achieve 85 percent separation of sewage and stormwater by 2025 or face daily fines of up to $50,000. The overall cost of that work is estimated at about $105 million.
Several commissioners identified the CSO project and expanding broadband to underserved populations in the city, listed as No.s 1 and 4, respectively, on Dorough’s recommendations as priorities to include in requests through the state’s Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Grant Program.
The renovation of Henderson Gym is among projects included for funding with sales tax dollars, but the project is expected to cost more than anticipated because the building is in a flood zone and most likely will have to be replaced.
“One and four (are) shovel-ready,” Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said. “That’s community-based. Could we stick with the $22 million and call it CSO, Henderson and broadband? One and four are very important, and I don’t want to jeopardize funding for either of them.”
Another question came from Commissioner Bob Langstaff, who asked whether it would be better to ask for more money for the sewage/stormwater project.
“Is it possible to do the request for nothing but CSO?” he said. “I think if we focus on one and four, we’re going to have more chance of success.”
While that holds the possibility of ensuring additional funding for the CSO project, it would leave out recreation and the other requests, Interim City Manager Steven Carter said in response.
During the first round of the application process, applicants have been asked to identify needs and in the second round more details, including specific projects, will be needed, he said.
“Broadband is an important thing, but health is important as well,” Commissioner Demetrius Young said. “I’m frustrated at the level of participation the public has had (on recreation). I’m frustrated at the participation I’ve had. I haven’t been included in any discussions.”
Prior to the commission approving the list as presented, Commissioner Chad Warbington suggested temporarily putting the brakes on the process until commissioners can get additional information, including projected costs for Ritz Theater renovations. His preference was to finish the list at a meeting later this month.
Ultimately, commissioners rejected that suggestion and approved the list by a 6-1 vote, with Langstaff opposed.
“I certainly support all four of the projects,” Warbington said. “For me a one-page document is just not enough detail. We need to know what we’re asking for.”
