ALBANY -- The city of Albany would provide nearly $900,000 to fund the Chehaw Park Authority under a proposal that requires the body to produce a new master plan before being considered for additional funding.
The Albany City Commission also approved a request to defer a 2020 payment to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the downtown Hilton Garden Inn during its Tuesday meeting.
Some of the issues to be addressed in the Chehaw master plan include increasing revenues and reserve funds and boosting attendance at Chehaw Park, which has struggled in recent years due to 2017 tornadoes, Hurricane Michael in 2018 and this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s current one-year agreement with Chehaw ends on June 30.
If approved, the $882,000 request would be included in the 2020-2021 budget commissioners will vote on later this month and would extend the agreement through June 30, 2021.
The park has suffered in recent years from a reduction in the city’s support, Mayor Bo Dorough said, and will need financial support going forward.
“I think it was a mistake in the past to reduce the transfer,” he said. “The park has made progress in generating revenue. I think 30 to 40 percent of the budget is going to have to be a subsidy. There are challenges the park has faced.”
Commissioner Bob Langstaff questioned whether Chehaw should be required to follow guidelines of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since the park is not at this time accredited by the body. That could entail costs of meeting requirements that currently are of little or no value.
“I would think that would not need to be part of the agreement,” he said. “If you’re going to (adhere) to AZA standards, it’s going to make you spend money it‘s silly to spend.”
Although not AZA-accredited now, Chehaw is working toward those requirements in order to be prepared if it decides to seek reaccreditation in the future, Barry Brooks, assistant to Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan, said.
“If the master plan calls for that, they are in the position to do that,” Brooks said.
Commissioners took no action on the issue during the work session, but did vote unanimously to request the HUD deferment during a special called meeting set for the purpose of taking that vote.
Commissioners actually addressed two issues: a request for the deferment and a request from Albany Holdings, owner of the 101 Front St. Hilton Garden Inn, to defer interest payments owed to the city on the property for six months and also for the city to waive late fees.
Commissioners balked at that request last month, noting that the company was several months in arrears. Since that time, Albany Holdings has made payments of $118,349 to bring interest payments current through March, and also made payments of $22,000 for late fees.
The company requested a six-month deferment on making interest payments due to a sharp decline in revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a March 18 letter to the city, the hotel said there had been an 80 percent drop in occupancy and a corresponding decline in food and beverage sales.
Commissioners approved granting a three-month deferment on interest payments.
To assist with financing the hotel, the city obtained a section 108 loan in 2004 from HUD and in turn issued a loan of $5.5 million to Albany Holdings.
Commissioners agreed to request a one-year deferment on its principal payment in the amount of $275,000 to HUD.
