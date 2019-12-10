ALBANY -- One chapter in the city’s storm recovery from the walloping Hurricane Michael put on Albany in 2018 has been closed with the completion of repairs to damaged street lights.
On Tuesday, the Albany City Commission approved the payment of nearly $500,000 for the repair work, which was the last of the repairs to utilities related to storm damage.
The work was completed in about mid-November, said Jimmy Norman, director utility operation for Albany Utilities.
The $462,669 payment to MetroPower Inc. was approved during Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“We had a lot of storm damage to street light poles and lines to street light poles,” Norman said during a telephone interview on Tuesday afternoon. “This is the final step of closing out all the hurricane damage.”
The Category 3 storm struck on Oct. 10, 2019, causing massive damage to homes, businesses and infrastructure. It left about 90 percent of the city’s residents without power, some for days.
Restoring power was the immediate priority, Norman said. Since that time, the city has been working on repairing damaged above-ground lines and poles.
“All the work they did (MetroPower) was related to storm damage,” he said.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners approved an alcohol ordinance for Sunday sale of alcoholic beverages at Albany businesses.
Voters on Nov. 3 approved a ballot measure allowing establishments approved to sell mixed drinks, beer and wine to start selling beverages at 11 a.m. instead of noon. Sales must end at midnight Sunday.
For the most part, the “brunch bill” applies to restaurants and hotels. It requires that establishments derive at least 50 percent of revenues from either food sales or room rentals.
However, it also applies to established social clubs that already were licensed to sell alcoholic beverages by the drink on Sunday.
“Those clubs don’t have to meet the $1 more than 50 percent” requirement, City Attorney Nathan Davis told commissioners.
James Pratt Jr., who was among the seven candidates who ran for mayor of Albany this year, also made a presentation to commissioners.
Pratt requested that the commission consider a moratorium on alcohol sales and the creation of community partnership association mandates.
“Alcohol use and stores have been shown to correlate with high rates of crime.” he said. “Mandating CPAs both allows for a demonstrated plan and commitment to the community given the potential harms done by these stores.
“CPAs have been used across the county in numerous ways to build community buy-in and investment. Locally, alcohol stores have been a lightning rod issue, and citizens have realized the negative impact of these stores. Yet, adults also recognize the liberty and symbolic role of alcohol in our communities.”
Pratt also asked commissioners to consider renaming the Columbus Day holiday to one that honors the original native inhabitants, such as Cherokee-American Day or Native American Day. He also requested that commissioners make election day a city holiday, repeal the city’s “saggy pants” ordinance, and record and preserve City Commission meetings for viewing by the public.
“(This) allows for access to those who can’t attend meetings, read minutes, and allows for accessibility for community stakeholders with various disabilities,” he said of the last proposal.