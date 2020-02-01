ALBANY -- The third time was the charm for the Albany City Commission to approve the purchase of three new fire trucks.
After two previous discussions about the request to purchase three pumper trucks for the Albany Fire Department at meetings earlier this year, commissioners on Friday approved the $3.1 million purchase by a 5-2 vote. The department provides fire protection in Albany and unincorporated Dougherty County.
The new vehicles are needed to replace aging vehicles in the fleet, one of which has been in service since 1996, staff members told commissioners. The other two slated for replacement were purchased in 2004.
The city used special-purpose local-option sales tax funds to purchase six trucks in 2004, City Manager Sharon Subadan said. Having purchased that many at one time means that they all will reach retirement age at the same time. She predicted that staff likely will recommend the purchase of several more trucks within the next two years.
Commissioner Chad Warbington said he realizes there is a need but pointed out that only two trucks were budgeted in 2019. He suggested buying two trucks now and working toward replacing more aging vehicles during the 2020 budget process.
“Looking at the list, I would suggest we don’t have a three-truck problem, we have a six-truck problem,” he said of the glut of trucks that went into service in 2004.
Warbington and Commissioner Demetrius Young voted against purchasing trucks, favoring buying two instead.
Commissioners B.J. Fletcher, Matt Fuller, Jon Howard, and Bob Langstaff, along with Mayor Bo Dorough, voted to purchase three as staff recommended. Dorough said he understood why the purchase is important after hearing reports on Friday, but he asked that in the future staff give more information to commissioners before asking for a vote.
Fire Chief Cedric Scott said the trucks have “clean-cab” systems that keep equipment exposed to chemicals released in fires from being in the cab with firefighters after they finish extinguishing a blaze. The trucks also have chemical foam onboard that can be used to fight ethanol blazes and fires involving petroleum products.
The city’s fleet manager, Peter Bednar, has provided a comprehensive plan on a schedule of replacing trucks that will bring the department’s fleet up to date, he said during an interview following the meeting.
The trucks also have safety features such as enhanced lighting to help firefighters see at dark fire scenes, air bags and technology to help prevent rollovers, he said.
“I’m very excited,” Bednar said. “I’m happy we’ll be able to move forward (with trucks) with safety enhancements and operational enhancements.
“‘I’ll continue to work with fleet to consider our replacement plan. This is just the first of that plan.”
