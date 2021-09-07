ALBANY — The installation of speed-reducing devices on Albany streets has hit a speed bump of its own as city speed detection equipment has been vandalized while in use for speed studies.
The damaged equipment came up during a Monday discussion of the Albany City Commission about placing speed tables to slow traffic on Lippitt Drive at Monroe Comprehensive High School.
Wires crossing roadways to count cars during speed studies have been cut and other parts of the system have been cut, Albany Engineering Director Bruce Maples said. Earlier the speed studies had been delayed due to issues with radar units.
“We’ve been putting them out, but we had a lot of vandals,” Maples said. “We were doing a good job trying to get caught up, but now we’ve run into a new (issue) with vandalism.”
The city approved speed tables for the 800 block of Lippitt Drive in August, but commissioners now are looking to add speed tables in the 700, 900 and 1000 blocks as well. The speed study needs to be completed prior to installing the speed tables in the 800 block of Lippitt Drive to gauge what speeds drivers are currently traveling on the street.
Maples’ comments came when Ward VI Commissioner Demetrius Young inquired about speed studies he has requested in his ward and the delay that would be caused if Lippitt Drive “jumps in line” in front of those studies.
“I just want to be able to tell people who have made requests of me why it’s taking so long,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting the Rev. Michael White addressed commissioners about speeding and other safety concerns in the Avalon area along South Slappey Boulevard. The minister referenced recent violence in the area, including the fatal shooting of a 9-year-old as he was sleeping in bed.
“It used to be they were doing their killing at night, now they’re doing their killing during the daytime,” said White, pastor of the 1129 W. Whitney Ave. Litman Cathedral House of God Saints. “So we have some strong concerns.”
Police rarely patrol the area or enforce traffic laws, and speeding is another concern of the other ministers who have been discussing safety issues, the minister said. He said he would like to see more community-oriented policing and interaction with officers.
“I’m there all the time, and rarely do I see a police car driving through that area,” he said. “We understand there is a lack of staffing. However, this brings a strong concern to us because having a police presence tends to reduce some of the crime.
“I’ve called in the past for various things, and it takes about an hour for police to get there.”
White also raised the issue of poor street lighting in areas and blighted housing. The city probably demolished more dilapidated structures last year than ever, Mayor Bo Dorough said in responding to White.
“(But) after you demolish a dilapidated house, what do you do then?” White asked. “You’re left with a vacant lot.”
Ward I Commissioner Jon Howard said residents who live in substandard housing in the community often are afraid to speak out for fear of retaliation.
“I do share your pain,” he said. “Years ago, that was a nice neighborhood. What we have — and I don’t mind calling out — until we can find some way to eliminate these slumlords that rent out to people on Section 8 and other government programs, it’s going to stay the same.
“A lot of your slumlords are elected officials and attorneys.”
The mayor said he would welcome the opportunity to meet with the ministers to address their concerns.
“Again, it’s going to take time,” he said. “If y’all would be so good as to invite me, I’ll be glad to let you know what’s going on.”
