ALBANY -- The Albany City Commission approved a citywide mask ordinance on Tuesday but will have to take a second vote on the question before a requirement to wear face coverings in public goes into effect.
Commissioners listened to some two hours of comments from the public before narrowly approving the measure by a 4-3 vote. The commission has held its meetings virtually since March, when Dougherty County became an epicenter for COVID-19.
While the issue of requiring the wearing of face masks has become a political one, Commissioner Bob Langstaff noted that permission for local governments to enact local ordinances meant to slow the spread of the deadly disease, was granted by Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican.
Kemp had previously prohibited cities and counties from enforcing mask ordinances prior to his latest executive order on Aug. 15. That order allows cities and counties to enforce mask ordinances if the presence of the novel coronavirus is above a set threshold in a community.
“The governor is conservative; he didn’t have to sign that order,” said Langstaff, who was joined by Commissioners Jon Howard and Demetrius Young and Mayor Bo Dorough in supporting the measure. “I really don’t think the governor signed the executive order on a whim.
“The governor of Georgia, the Republican governor, gave us a tool to combat the virus. We would be fools not to use it.”
Commissioners B.J. Fletcher and Chad Warbington, who along with Commissioner Matt Fuller voted in opposition, said they had been bombarded by callers with questions about whether the ordinance would require wearing masks in a car or while doing outdoor activities alone.
The ordinance does not require masks for activities like jogging when the participants, even in groups as long as they reside in the same household, are outdoors.
As the discussion, both from the public and commissioners continued, a lively back-and-forth emerged from individuals on both sides of the issue in the comments section on a Facebook video stream.
The ordinance requires the wearing of face masks covering the mouth and nose in public situations where persons are not able to maintain a distance of 6 feet or greater apart. It exempts businesses where customers eat and drink such as restaurants. It also gives an “opt-out” for businesses as well as exemptions to individuals for health and religious reasons.
Police officers enforcing the ordinance are instructed to give violators the option of donning a mask or leaving the public setting. Those who refuse can be fined $25 for a first offense and $50 for second and subsequent offenses, but officers cannot make arrests for violations.
Drs. Joe Stubbs, of Albany Internal Medicine, and Steven Kitchen, chief medical officer at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, told commissioners that masks are an effective way to help prevent the spread of the disease.
People who are infected with the coronavirus release droplets containing the virus, Stubbs said.
“The virus is largely passed on to other people by contact to air droplets,” he said. “Just talking, like I am now, releases hundreds of the droplets.”
The best way to prevent a resurgence of the virus that could force the re-closing of businesses is for everyone to wear masks in public, practice social distancing and engage in frequent hand-washing, he said.
“This is not about restricting freedoms; it is about keeping people safe, particularly our most vulnerable,” he said.
Some respiratory illnesses are concentrated lower in the respiratory tract, meaning an infected person has to cough or sneeze to release a large amount of the virus, Kitchen said. COVID-19, however, resides predominantly in the upper respiratory tract, making it more easily spread by breathing but makes masks more effective against it.
“It typically takes five days from the time a person is exposed to the virus to begin showing symptoms of the virus, if they do,” he said. “What that means is that people who are infected are capable of spreading the virus” even prior to becoming ill or developing symptoms, or in cases where the carrier is asymptomatic.
Heather Holton, who spoke in opposition to the mask ordinance, said that as a nurse she understands the purpose of wearing protective equipment for medical professionals but not for the public at large.
Initially, health experts did not recommend masks for those who were not involved in health care, she said.
“On March 31 the hospital started requiring cloth masks,” she said. “That confused me because they haven’t been shown to be effective. Something just didn’t seem right. The science didn’t change.”
The cloth masks “do nothing,” she said and have become a means of “virtue-signaling,” Holton said.
“It got ugly pretty fast,” she said.
Living in fear also is not healthy for people, she said.
Several Albany ministers spoke in favor of the mask ordinance, noting the suffering they have endured and relatives and friends who have died during the pandemic.
“I think we need to listen to medical professionals instead of listening to politicians,” said the Rev. John Severson, minister at Union Missionary Baptist Church. “There is a question in the Bible: Am I my brother’s keeper? I am my brother’s keeper. Because I am my brother’s keeper, it is important for me to do everything I can to protect myself and protect my fellow man.”
Commissioners could meet later this week for a second reading of the ordinance and vote that could put it into effect.
A full text of the ordinance is available on the city of Albany’s website.
