ALBANY -- With a COVID-restricted packed house on hand, the Albany City Commission shot down an application for an alcohol license that has been the focus of protests in east Albany.
In a 5-2 vote, commissioners on Tuesday denied the alcohol application for the proposed One Leaf Liquor retailer that would have allowed converting a convenience store at 1515 Clark Ave. to a package store. The convenience store has been in business for more than 20 years and sells beer and wine.
Developer Jaymin Patel, who applied for the license, is building the One Leaf shopping center across the street that will include a new convenience store and some nine other businesses.
About 50 residents were in the meeting chamber, with some seated in overflow seating in the lobby of the Government Center watching. Others held signs outside.
“Our main concern is we don't want any more liquor stores in the city of Albany,” Elijah Williams, who was outside the meeting room, said after the vote. “Right now Albany has over 108 alcohol stores. “More (of them) means more crime. The chief of police says more alcohol, more crime.”
Ward IV Commissioner Chad Warbington, who was joined in voting against the application by Commissioners B.J. Fletcher, Matt Fuller, Jon Howard and Demetrius Young, said the community sentiment played a role in his decision but was not the only reason.
Howard held a news conference to rally against the proposed store last week that brought more than 100 people who were opposed to the application.
“(The reason for my vote) was everything,” Warbington said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “I just think when you look at the neighborhood, I just had my own opinion about a liquor store in that neighborhood, a distressed neighborhood. We had a good number of calls, emails.
“I hope the community understands we’re a board, and we look at each individual application and try to make the decision that’s best for the community. Our role is to listen and make policy and decisions.”
City ordinances allow an applicant denied an alcohol license to appeal an initial "no" vote, but Patel said he has no intention to push for another hearing and will focus on the opening of the shopping center at 1629 Clark Ave. The Tuesday meeting was his first time attending a meeting for a vote on an application, and the entrepreneur who plans One Leaf as a one-stop center that will save shoppers time, seemed excited at the energy and enthusiasm of the residents gathered .
“I love it when people are so involved,” he said outside after the vote. “If this is not (the) route, we’ll go another route. We’re just focused on saving people an hour a day of their time.”
Howard, who represents Ward I, said on Wednesday he considers the denial a win but will remain focused on the issue of the number of establishments that sell alcohol in the city, noting that there are three in a three-mile stretch of East Broad Avenue in his ward.
Earlier this year, he and Young were the only commissioners who supported a moratorium on issuing new licenses while the city conducts a study on the impact such establishments have on the communities where they are located.
“I’m glad the vote went that way,” he said. “I’m certainly going to push like hell for that liquor moratorium.”
In a separate vote, the commission delayed a vote on a beer and wine package application at a closed convenience store location at 2121 Radium Springs Road.
Warbington said new information presented on Tuesday was a deciding factor in his move to table the request. On Tuesday, commissioners were told the store is in the flood plain. The owner can make repairs totaling only about $40,000 without being required to bring the building up to flood plain standards.
“Repairing the roof and putting in a few shelves and lighting are not going to be enough to make that a quality convenience store,” Young said. “We also have alcohol outlets in that corridor, six (from) Holly Drive back to Oglethorpe.”
Young also mentioned the close proximity of the store to NewBirth Fellowship Church.
The sanctuary of the church is about 1,100 feet from the store, meeting the requirement of being at least 1,000 feet from a house of worship.
Sheryl and Robert Capers, who held up a sign outside at a window outside the meeting room that said “No liquor license 2121 Radium Springs Road,” said they were there to support the church.
“We’re striving to make our community safe to have a ministry over on Radium Springs,” Sheryl Capers said.
Robert Capers said he is concerned that a store that sells beer and wine could increase crime in the area.
“We just don't feel like we need any more alcohol around the area,” he said.
